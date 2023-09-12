Scotland 1-3 England: Jude Bellingham inspires Gareth Southgate's side to win at Hampden Park

England eased to a 3-1 victory at Hampden Park as Scotland failed to hit the form that has taken them to the brink of Euro 2024 qualification.

There was an air of anticipation as the rivals met in a friendly to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the first meeting but Scotland were a shadow of the team that had impressed in their last five matches as England took control.

Phil Foden diverted Kyle Walker's cross into the net with Jude Bellingham firing in a second before the break after Andrew Robertson's error.

Harry Maguire's own goal gave Scotland some belief in the second half but Harry Kane's lovely finish from a sublime Bellingham assist wrapped up the win for Gareth Southgate's side.

England's dominance over Scotland continues

Lee Hendrie claimed it's 'game over' after England scored their second goal against Scotland, leaving an unhappy Kris Boyd exclaiming he's leaving if they score a third.

Scotland came into the match in peak form while England were looking to recover from their frustrating draw with Ukraine.

They last won this fixture in 1999, but hopes of another win looked faint from kick-off as they struggled to cope with their rivals' dominance.

Angus Gunn rushed out to punch Kieran Trippier's ball clear early on before a last ditch challenge from Ryan Porteous denied Kane the opener.

Team news It was about continuity for Steve Clarke as he stuck with the same Scotland team that beat Cyprus 3-0 in Euro 2024 qualifying.

England boss Gareth Southgate made six changes.

Lewis Dunk made his first competitive international start in place of Harry Maguire, lining up alongside Marc Guehi at centre-back.

Kalvin Phillips got his first start of the season in Glasgow, with Kieran Trippier, Phil Foden, Aaron Ramsdale and Marcus Rashford also coming in.

Foden should have put England ahead in the 18th minute after a lovely pass from Marcus Rashford, but he sent his shot high over the bar before Walker fired past the far post soon after.

England finally took a deserved lead in the 32nd minute as Foden diverted Walker's cross into the net.

That was the first goal Gunn had conceded from open play for Scotland but Robertson's mistake made it two minutes later.

The captain decided to pass rather than clear, but his attempt only dribbled as far as the outstanding Bellingham, who made no mistake.

Image: Scotland's Andy Robertson celebrates as his cross is turned into the England goal by Harry Maguire

Southgate brought on Maguire at the break while Steve Clarke looked to Lyndon Dykes and Ryan Christie after John McGinn saw his shot diverted past the post and Billy Gilmour fired over the bar.

A nightmare from Maguire then gave Scotland hope as he turned Robertson's cross into his own net. The Hampden crowd erupted and the players burst into life with McGinn heading just over soon after.

But their enthusiasm was short-lived. Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze came on as England regained control of the match and only strong saves from Gunn stopped them from going further ahead as he denied Eze and Bellingham.

Player ratings Scotland: Gunn (6), Porteous (6), Hendry (5), Tierney (6), Hickey (6), McGregor (6), McTominay (5), Gilmour (5), Robertson (5), McGinn (5), Adams (4).



Subs: Christie (5), Dykes (6), Armstrong (6), Ferguson (6), Patterson (6), Jack (6).



England: Ramsdale (6), Walker (8), Trippier (7), Dunk (8), Guehi (7), Rice (7), Phillips (7), Bellingham (9), Rashford (8), Foden (8), Kane (8).



Subs: Maguire (4), Saka (7), Eze (6), Gallagher (6), Wilson (6).



Player of the match: Jude Bellingham

Bellingham impressed all night and he sent in a stunning ball for Kane to fire past Gunn to put the game out of reach in the 81st minute.

Callum Wilson and Conor Gallagher then replaced the duo as Southgate's men wound down the clock to another victory against the Auld Enemy in Glasgow.

Scotland's next game is a Euro 2024 Qualifier against Spain in Seville on October 12 - kick-off 7.45pm.

England's next outing is against Australia in a friendly at Wembley on October 13. Their next Euro 2024 qualifier is versus Italy on Tuesday October 17.