Scotland 4-0 Faroe Islands: John McGinn double inspires Scots to first World Cup qualifying win

John McGinn scored twice as Scotland beat the Faroe Islands 4-0 to get their first World Cup qualifying victory on the board.

McGinn applied the finishing touch to a flowing seventh-minute attack to give Scotland an early lead at Hampden Park, and the Aston Villa midfielder headed in his 10th international goal early in the second half to put the Scots in control.

Che Adams rifled in his international goal on the hour mark with Scotland's third, before Ryan Fraser completed the rout with a far post header from Andy Robertson's exquisite cross - his third goal in three successive internationals.

Scotland move up to second in Group F, four points behind leaders Denmark, with victory in their last competitive outing before Euro 2020, which looms promisingly on the horizon.

Player ratings Scotland: Gordon (7), Fraser (7), Hanley (7), Tierney (9), Robertson (8), McLean (6), McTominay (7), McGregor (6), McGinn (8), Dykes (7), Adams (8).



Subs: Fleck (5), McKenna (5), Nisbet (5), McBurnie (5), Palmer (5).



Faroe Islands: Neilsen (5), Rolantsson (5), G. Vatnhamar (5), Nattestad (5), Davidsen (5), S. Vatnhamar (5), Hansson (6), Andreasen (4), Hendriksson (6), M. Olsen (5), Edmundsson (6).



Subs: Johannesen (6), Olsen (5), Vatnsdal (5), Jonsson (5), Baldvinsson (5)



Man of the Match: Kieran Tierney.

Scotland end on a high as focus turns to Euros

Ryan Fraser drew Faroe Islands goalkeeper Nielsen into a save with barely 30 seconds on the clock, and the breakthrough wasn't far behind as Scotland made the perfect start inside seven minutes.

A wonderfully-worked move saw Callum McGregor slip the marauding Kieran Tierney in behind the Faroes defence and his cutback was clinically stroked into the far corner by McGinn.

Team news Craig Gordon, Kenny McLean and Lyndon Dykes returned as Scotland made three changes from the draw in Israel.

Jákup Andreasen replaced Heini Vatnsdal in the Faroe Islands’ only change from the defeat to Austria.

Scotland would have expected to push on from there but were nearly pegged back on the quarter-hour mark when Brandur Hendriksson capitalised on hesitant defending and unleashed a thunderous effort towards the corner which was expertly tipped over by the returning Craig Gordon.

Scotland completely dominated possession after that scare but the second goal eluded them before the break, with Che Adams and Tierney denied by Nielsen, either side of Scott McTominay looping a header wide.

Image: Che Adams celebrates scoring his first Scotland goal

Gordon spilled a cross in the Scotland six-yard box as the Faroes started the second period brightly, but luckily for Scotland, Joan Edmundsson was unable to pounce on the loose ball.

Scotland ensured there would be no more nervy moments when Tierney and Robertson combined down the left for McGinn to head in his second with eight minutes of the restart.

Image: Scotland celebrate vs Faroe Islands

Scotland's victory was left in no doubt when Adams' opened his international account with a rasping drive which nestled in the bottom corner despite Nielsen getting a glove to the ball.

Fraser continued his fine scoring streak with a routine header at the back post following a sumptuous cross from Robertson as Scotland hit the Faroes for four to prepare for the tougher challenges that lay ahead in style.

More McGinn magic - Match stats

Since Steve Clarke's first game in charge in June 2019, the only midfielder to score more goals for a European nation than Scotland's John McGinn (10) is Georginio Wijnaldum for the Netherlands (11).

Scotland have won all six of their home matches against the Faroe Islands, scoring 23 goals and conceding only three.

Faroe Islands have lost 46 of their last 51 away matches in World Cup/EURO qualifying (W2 D3).

Scotland have won their first game in their last six, having gone on their longest winless run since September 2008 coming into this match (D3 L2).

Scotland are unbeaten in nine World Cup qualifying matches (W5 D4) since losing away to England in November 2016.

Ryan Fraser has scored in each of his last three appearances for Scotland, having scored just once in his first 13 matches for his national side.

⚽️⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Most goals for Scotland in the last 10 years



10 John McGinn*

9 Steven Fletcher, Steven Naismith

7 Robert Snodgrass



* all since Sept 2019 pic.twitter.com/WClSNVpVJf — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 31, 2021

What the manager said…

Scotland manager Steve Clarke: "It was a good performance. I expected it, to be honest, we are improving as a team. If we weren't at it tonight, it would have been a tough night, the Faroes are good, organised, disciplined.

"They made it difficult for us, but we got in front early, didn't panic and eventually the second, third and fourth goals came to make it a good scoreline.

"McGinn's [first] goal was really well worked and gave us the platform, and when we got the second, we relaxed and played some really good stuff.

"It's not a great week but it is a good week, we are in the group, second place, five points, and obviously have a tough week in September away to Austria and Denmark either side of Moldova at home. It will be a pivotal week but one we can look forward to."

Man of the Match - Kiernan Tierney

Kieran Tierney is the first player to assist three goals in a single international match at Hampden Park since Kevin De Bruyne did so against Scotland for Belgium in September 2019.

What's next?

Scotland's pre-Euro 2020 international friendlies are yet to be confirmed. Faroe Islands host Iceland on June 4 and Liechtenstein on June 7 in international friendlies, both at 7.45pm.