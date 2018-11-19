Scotland vs Israel preview: John Fleck in contention for crucial clash

Scotland vs Israel is live on Sky Sports from 7.30pm on Tuesday

John Fleck could make his debut as Scotland face a must-win UEFA Nations League against Israel on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports.

The Sheffield United midfielder, 27, earned his first call-up after nine players pulled out of the squad.

He did not feature on Friday as Scotland won 4-0 in Albania to set up a tantalising finale to Group C1.

Both Scotland and Israel are on six points but, because Israel won the reverse fixture 2-1 in Haifa, only a win will do for Scotland as they look to earn promotion and a Euro 2020 play-off spot.

Sheffield United's John Fleck is in the Scotland squad

Scotland manager Alex McLeish might stick with the same side that won in Albania, but has been impressed by Fleck.

"He came in just last night and he trained today and he looked extremely comfortable," said McLeish on Monday.

"You have probably seen him in action over the last couple of years, his composure on the ball was excellent."

Scotland led Israel 1-0 when they met last month, only to concede twice in the second half and have John Souttar sent off.

However, they have lost just one of their last 12 competitive home games and are unbeaten in their last seven.

McLeish said: "Confidence is very high. I can tell, I can feel it, I can see it in the eyes. We know that we have home advantage and a very good opportunity to do this. And these players can do this.

"It is a huge game for us. We know it is. I don't need to remind the players of that. We took on a huge game at the weekend after the Israel disappointment and we absolutely nailed it. The players are under no illusions as to how big a game it is."

Team news

If Scotland stick with the same side that won in Albania that would mean Cardiff striker Callum Paterson again plays at right-back.

McLeish said: "He is playing a different position at Cardiff and because of an emergency we asked him to go back to one of his old positions, back in the day with Hearts and he was part of a very successful team performance.

"There was a lot of really positive and good things he did the other night and we have no qualms about the big man."

