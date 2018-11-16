John Fleck called into Scotland squad for UEFA Nations League game with Israel

John Fleck has been a key player for Sheffield United this season

Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck has been called up to the Scotland squad and will be in contention for Tuesday's game against Israel.

Fleck will join up with the squad on Sunday and will not travel to Albania for the first match of their UEFA Nations League double-header.

Eight players have pulled out of Alex McLeish's squad, with Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn the most recent to do so on Thursday due to a calf injury.

Stephen O'Donnell, Charlie Mulgrew, Kevin McDonald, goalkeepers Craig Gordon and Jon McLaughlin, Ryan Jack and Michael Devlin had all previously withdrawn.

Fleck has featured in all but one of the Blades matches in the Sky Bet Championship this season, with Chris Wilder's side fourth in the table going into the international break.

The 27-year-old has represented his country at various age levels but is yet to play for the senior Scotland side.

Israel currently top the three-team group on six points after three games, while Scotland sit in second on three points with a game in hand. Albania also have three points.