Alex McLeish confident depleted Scotland can deliver against Albania and Israel

Scotland manager Alex McLeish says he has faith in his squad after losing seven players for the Nations League matches against Albania and Israel.

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn became the latest player to withdraw from McLeish's squad on Thursday.

Stephen O'Donnell, Charlie Mulgrew, Kevin McDonald, Craig Gordon, Ryan Jack and Michael Devlin all pulled out earlier in the week.

McLeish will now be forced to make several changes for the game in Albania on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Football, and for the home match against Israel on Tuesday, also live on Sky Sports Football.

But the Scotland boss believes he has enough strength in depth for both games.

"I don't think anybody can say McLeish hasn't experimented, that he has not looked far and beyond to see if some guys can be international footballers," he said.

"I do really believe that we have the players to cope in terms of what we have at our disposal.

"We have got a plan in place and we are very confident about it."

Scotland are second in their Nations League group and know they need victories in both matches to guarantee top spot.

They will train in Edinburgh on Friday morning before flying to Albania at lunchtime.