Scotland vs Norway. European Championship Qualifying Group A.

Hampden Park.

Scotland 3

  • J McGinn (13th minute pen)
  • L Ostigard (33rd minute own goal)
  • S Armstrong (59th minute)

Norway 3

  • A Dønnum (3rd minute)
  • J Larsen (20th minute)
  • M Elyounoussi (86th minute)

Scotland 3-3 Norway: Steve Clarke's side celebrate Euro 2024 qualification after six-goal drama

Report as Scotland draw 3-3 with Norway in their final Euro 2024 qualifier; Steve Clarke's side secured qualification with two games to spare; the draw for next summer's tournament will take place on December 2

Alison Conroy

Digital Sports Journalist @AlisonGConroy

Sunday 19 November 2023 21:45, UK

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 19: Scotland&#39;s John McGinn celebrates after making it 1-1 during a UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier between Scotland and Norway at Hampden Park, on November 19, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
Image: John McGinn levelled from the penalty spot

It was a party at Hampden Park as Scotland rounded off a successful Euro 2024 campaign with a 3-3 draw against Norway.

Steve Clarke's side secured their place in Germany with two games to spare but the Tartan Army had not been back at the National Stadium to celebrate.

A four-goal first half saw Scotland equalise twice. Aron Donnum fired the hosts ahead before his handball saw John McGinn level from the penalty spot.

Jorgen Strand Larsen turned in a deflected cross but Leo Ostigard's own goal had Scotland back level.

Stuart Armstrong fired home what Scotland hoped was the winner but former Celtic winger Mohamed Elyounoussi headed in with just minutes left.

The result combined with Spain's 3-1 victory over Georgia in the night's other Group A match means Scotland will be in pot three for next summer's tournament.

What's next?

Scotland will discover their Euro 2024 group when the draw is made on December 2. It gets underway at 5pm.

