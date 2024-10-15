Scotland 0-0 Portugal: Steve Clarke's side hang on for first Nations League point

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to shine as Scotland avoided another late Portugal defeat to earn their first point from a 0-0 draw in the Nations League.

Steve Clarke's side went into the match without a win in their last eight competitive matches and determined to stop Ronaldo from inflicting another late defeat on them.

Scott McTominay and Ryan Christie missed early chances for the Scots with Craig Gordon denying Bruno Fernandes before Ronaldo sent an audacious bicycle kick past the post.

Scotland wasted chances after the break and Gordon produced another big save against Fernandes before Nicky Devlin was the hero in stoppage time to stop Rafael Leao's powerful shot.

Ronaldo stormed down the Hampden tunnel at full-time as Scotland avoided a fourth straight defeat in Group A1.

Scotland's losing run ends

There was a real excitement about Ronaldo's first Hampden appearance, but the Tartan Army greeted his first touch with a chorus of boos.

Scotland started brightly with McTominay getting on the end of Andy Robertson's cross after just five minutes but his tame header was easily saved by Diogo Costa.

Ronaldo then forced Gordon into a save before the hosts went on the attack again. Anthony Ralston tried to pick out Che Adams but the ball was diverted into Costa's hands.

Image: Scott McTominay missed an early chance for Scotland against Portugal

Portugal looked like they were starting to get a grip on the game with Gordon punching Fernandes' corner clear and Christie then clearing Francisco Conceicao's ball before Diogo Jota could take advantage.

But there were still chances for Scotland with Christie catching the ball on the half-volley only to be denied by Costa.

Gordon, back in the starting XI at 41, was not showing his age as he reacted quickly to deny Fernandes from a curling free-kick.

Ronaldo then tried to score with an overhead kick, but it flew just past the post with the referee then penalising the 39-year-old's effort as dangerous play.

Image: Ronaldo attempts an overhead kick at Hampden

The Al Nassr forward then sent a curling shot well over the bar as Portugal failed to make their dominance count.

Ben Doak went on the attack after the break only to be brought down by Joao Palhinha before Ronaldo sent a ball into Conceicao who blazed it over the bar much to the relief of the home fans.

Ronaldo had the ball in the net but the ball had gone out of play before his backheel, with Fernandes then hitting the post from a corner kick.

Another brilliant Scotland chance then went begging as Adams opted to head back across goal instead of on target. It fell to McTominay but he got his volleyed effort all wrong, allowing Portugal to clear.

Image: Nicky Devlin made his Scotland debut from the bench

Moments later the Hampden crowd were on their feet as Ralston burst clear of the Portugal backline with McTominay running into the box, but he sent his pass beyond the Napoli man to groans from the stands.

With time running out Gordon produced a big save to deny Fernandes from close range.

Devlin, off the bench for his debut, then produced a brilliant block to deny Leao to ensure they avoided the unwanted history of becoming the first Scotland team to lose five straight matches.

'A step in the right direction'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall claims that Scotland's 0-0 draw with Portugal at Hampden Park is a step in the right direction for Steve Clarke's side and suggests it's a 'good point against top opposition',

Former Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall on Sky Sports:

"It was a night to compliment Scotland in their defensive work as a team. The number of blocks and how they defended their box was exceptional.

"Everybody worked so hard. They would be disappointed in terms of creating chances and the amount of possession they had and Portugal definitely dominated the game and probably deserved to win it overall. But I think you have to give a lot of credit to Scotland and their defensive structure and how hard the players worked, because that was a really tough opponent tonight.

"I think everybody who watched that tonight or was at the game would see that a group of players working hard for each other and defending with their lives when they had to.

"They can definitely improve in terms of possession going forward and when we get some big players back from injury, I've no doubt that the squad will improve and the wins will come. But that was a good point against really top opposition tonight, so it's a step in the right direction."

What's next?

Scotland host Croatia at Hampden Park on Friday November 15 as their Nations League campaign continues.