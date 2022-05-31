Scotland 1-3 Ukraine: Ukraine reach World Cup play-off final with emotional Hampden victory

Scotland's World Cup hopes ended as Ukraine set up a showdown with Wales for a place at Qatar 2022 in their first game since the Russian invasion of their country.

Played against the backdrop of the ongoing war, the game began with a show of solidarity from Scottish fans who joined visitors in singing Ukraine's national anthem before kick-off.

With the eyes of the world watching, they impressed from the first whistle and goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk saw them take a two-goal lead.

John McGinn wasted a golden chance to pull a goal back for Scotland before Callum McGregor's effort crossed the line deep into the second half.

Artem Dovbyk scored a third for the visitors with almost the last kick of the game to set-up a play-off final against Wales on Sunday at the Cardiff City Stadium.

How Scotland's World Cup dream ended at Hampden

Steve Clarke handed Aaron Hickey his first Scotland start in place of the injured Nathan Patterson as the national side went into the match on an eight game unbeaten run.

Roman Yaremchuk picked up an early booking for a crunching challenge on Billy Gilmour as the home side started the match brightly.

But it was Ukraine who had the first chance with only an outstanding save from Craig Gordon denying Viktor Tsygankov the opener. The Scotland number one getting his fingertips to the ball to push it over the bar.

It was not long before Gordon had to bail Scotland out again when the ball fell to an unmarked Yarmolenko just 10 yards from goal.

The 39-year-old saved his shot before scrambling to gather the loose ball then, seconds later, he then ran off his line to block Yaremchuk's effort.

Scotland enjoyed a brief spell of pressure as Andy Robertson's effort was blocked by Tsygankov and John McGinn fired well over from Che Adams' ball.

Ukraine then opened the scoring just after the half-hour mark.

The Scotland defence were caught out back a simple ball over the top and Yarmolenko lobbed the ball over Gordon and into the net as the away supporters inside Hampden Park erupted.

With Scotland 45 minutes from their World Cup dream ending, Steve Clarke made a change at the break as Ryan Christie came on for Lyndon Dykes.

It did not have the impact Clarke expected and Ukraine doubled their lead just three minutes after the restart.

Oleksander Karavaev's cross found Yaremchuk at the back post and he nodded the ball back across goal, leaving Gordon with no chance of keeping it out the net.

Emotions were running high as the winger sprinted towards the Ukraine support as their hopes of reaching Qatar looked even brighter.

Callum McGregor did come close to pulling a goal back for Scotland as he closed down Georgiy Bushchan in the Ukraine goal, but his clearance deflected off the midfielder and over the bar.

McGinn should have scored from the hosts when Scott McTominay's cross was palmed up in the air by Bushchan just yards out but some how he headed wide of the post.

At the other end Gordon denied Tsygankov Ukraine's third of the night as the keeper got down to stop his shot inside the penalty area.

Scotland then continued to press and Buchchan pushed away a powerful shot from Adams with McGinn's follow-up blocked.

McGregor then gave the Scots hope as Bushchan palmed his shot into his goal. It was over the line, just.

The Hampden Roar was then back with a vengeance as they believed Qatar 2022 might still be possible.

Ukraine then scored a third deep into injury time as Dovbyk calmly fired past Gordon in front of the Ukraine support.

It has been 24 years since Scotland reached a World Cup and now that wait will continue as Steve Clarke's impressive unbeaten run ended in front of a sell out Hampden crowd.

Zinchenko: We have a dream to be at the World Cup

Ukraine's Oleksandr Zinchenko to Sky Sports:

"Everyone knows the situation in Ukraine and every game is like a final. We have a dream as a team to be at the World Cup.

"We have one more game, one more final and we need to win it. Otherwise, this game won't mean anything.

"Scotland is a great team and have unbelievable players in each line. But we did well. We scored three and could have scored more.

"The Wales game is going to be massive for us. We need to show our best performance in our lives and then we'll see what happens."

Robertson: We didn't show up

Scotland's Andy Robertson to Sky Sports:

"It's hugely disappointing as we've waited a long time for this game. Our performances beforehand were really good but to be honest we didn't really show up.

"Ukraine settled into the game a lot quicker than us and it kind of just continued. We knew they were probably going to get tired and that was the case but we gave ourselves an uphill battle.

"We had to try and stay in the game but we didn't manage that. We left ourselves open to the counter-attack as we had to push for a goal. We didn't play the way we wanted to play and unfortunately, it's past us by."

'Ukraine made Scotland look pedestrian'

Sky Sports' Graeme Souness:

"Scotland got themselves back into the game and in the last 20 minutes, we had the right to say 'if only...' their goalkeeper doesn't look like he's up to playing at this level but across most of the game we were second fiddle.

"You've got to give Ukraine credit for the way they've come into the lion's den and performed.

Image: Scotland's John McGinn (right) reacts during the World Cup play-off semi-final match at Hampden Park

"We can point to McGregor's block on the goalkeeper which could've easily have gone in, McGinn's got to score with his header but I think it would've created a false picture had we got something from this game.

"Ukraine looked a really good outfit and they made us look pedestrian for most of the first half. They could've put the game to bed long before the third went in."

Image: Ukraine players celebrate after their win over Scotland

'Two up top left Scotland outnumbered'

Sky Sports' Ally McCoist:

"I don't think it was a case of the occasion being too big for some of the players, I just think it's the brutal fact that Scotland have been beaten by a far better team.

"We're a good side but we were beaten tonight by a very good side who were better than I thought they would be.

"It was a brave and bold decision to play two up front which I don't think worked for us. When you do that, they dominated the middle of the park and they utilised that very well.

"The two players wide would start high up the park and drop into areas and outnumber us in the middle. They were very clever and Zinchenko was the best player on the park. He was absolutely outstanding."