Serbia 0-5 England: Thomas Tuchel’s team finds fluency as Three Lions deliver sensational win in Belgrade

England moved seven points clear at the top of Group K with a stunning 5-0 over Serbia as the Thomas Tuchel era had lift off in Belgrade.

First-half goals from Harry Kane and Noni Madueke put England in control of the game as Tuchel's team produced a fluent performance that made a mockery of the criticism of their less-than-spectacular display in beating Andorra at Villa Park on Saturday.

Tuchel had feared Serbia's cautious setup could make for another awkward occasion but England opened up their opponents with ease, centre-backs Ezri Konsa and Marc Guehi adding second-half goals either side of Nikola Milenkovic's red card.

Marcus Rashford's penalty capped a huge victory to make it five wins from five in World Cup qualifying for England under their German coach. They have yet to concede a goal in those five games and are ideally placed to seal their spot at next summer's World Cup.

England player ratings England Pickford (7), James (7), Konsa (8), Guehi (8), Livramento (7), Anderson (8), Rice (8), Madueke (8), Rogers (8), Gordon (7), Kane (8).



Subs: Rashford (6), Spence (6), Watkins (6), Bowen (6), Henderson (6).



Player of the match: Noni Madueke.

Image: Harry Kane headed England in front for the breakthrough goal against Serbia in Belgrade

How England turned it on

Kane would have been frustrated to fail to find the net against Andorra, having netted in his previous five appearances for his country, but he was back among the goals in the 33rd minute to nod in Declan Rice's right-wing corner. The second was a better move.

Morgan Rogers, who showcased his strength and skill in that No 10 role, having replaced Eberechi Eze for this game, produced a delightful flicked pass to send Madueke away and the in-form winger held off the challenge before lofting the ball over the goalkeeper.

Image: Noni Madueke lifted the ball over the goalkeeper to double England's lead over Serbia

Team news headlines Thomas Tuchel made four changes to the England team that beat Andorra with Ezri Konsa, Tino Livramento, Morgan Rogers and Anthony Gordon coming in.

Encouragingly, England maintained their momentum after the interval, despite Serbia taking a more aggressive approach, and any prospect of a comeback was ended when Djordje Petrovic failed to grasp Anthony Gordon's shot. Guehi to Konsa and a third goal.

Serbia had not even conceded in their previous three qualifying games and were unbeaten in the Marakana for two years. But that record was obliterated long before Milenkovic hacked down Kane, the Nottingham Forest defender receiving a straight red card.

That sapped Serbia even more, Guehi adding to their misery from close range before substitute Rashford capped it off from the spot. Referee Clement Turpin had missed the trip on Ollie Watkins first time around, but there were no reprieves for Serbia on the night.

Image: Marcus Rashford converts from the spot to seal England's 5-0 win over Serbia

For further context, England have not had a 100 per cent record in World Cup qualifying since the 1950s, when there were only three matches. If they can see off Serbia in the return match as well as win in Latvia and Albania, then Tuchel will have achieved that feat.

No Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka or Jude Bellingham in those attacking midfield positions, but it was no problem in Belgrade. There is quality and there is depth. After the concerns that followed an uninspired start to his reign, it is back to keeping a lid on expectations…

Three players score their first England goal Noni Madueke, Ezri Konsa and Marc Guehi all scored their first ever senior goals for England.

That is the bar now, says Tuchel

England manager Thomas Tuchel speaking to ITV:

"We played with a lot of intensity, we put a lot of work in. I think it was teamwork in its purest form, and from there we showed our quality. We kept Serbia to no shot on target, we didn't allow chances, so you have to put a lot of work in to do that.

"A lot of help is needed, a lot of intensity is needed in the duels, a lot of invisible work that you get no praise for. We did this with a lot of support in all positions, a lot of running, a lot of effort, it was good to watch.

"The first camp was very good, the second camp was so-so. We did our learnings and started new, gave the players clarity in their role, in the structure that we are playing, and from then we [gave them] the responsibility to put it to life, and they did excellent, so the credit goes to them.

"They did amazing, that's the bar."

Keane praise for Madueke

Sky Sports' Roy Keane speaking on ITV:

"That is what has impressed me over the last few months with him, his movement. Coming short, then spinning, mixing his game up. There is a real maturity. Obviously, then you are talking about end product but he is giving his team-mates options.

"His passing, his movement, he is a threat. We have said it before, he's affecting games. He is passing it and giving it. He is a nightmare to play against and that is what you want from your attacking players. It was only a matter of time before he got that chance."