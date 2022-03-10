Sevilla 1-0 West Ham: Munir El Haddadi strikes as Andalusians establish slender advantage in Europa League last-16 tie

West Ham produced a battling display in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie with Sevilla but were beaten 1-0 courtesy of Munir El Haddadi's well-taken goal at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

This was a cagey affair high on quality and, following a goalless first half, it was Munir who met Marcos Acuna's set-piece to drill home the only goal of the night at the far post (60).

David Moyes will have been disappointed at the manner of the goal, but his side are still very much in this tie with no away goals counting in this season's competition.

The Hammers had their chances with Nikola Vlasic going close on two occasions in the first half before Jesus Navas produced a fine last-ditch challenge to frustrate Manuel Lanzini.

Munir had already missed two opportunities before he broke the deadlock, while Lucas Ocampos was off target as Sevilla were made to settle for a narrow advantage ahead of next Thursday's sold-out second leg at the London Stadium.

More to follow...

West Ham return to Premier League action on Sunday when they host Aston Villa; kick-off 2pm. Sevilla travel to Rayo Vallecano on the same day in La Liga; kick-off 1pm.