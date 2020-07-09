Sheff Utd vs Chelsea team news, prediction, kick-off, channel

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Sheffield United vs Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm).

Sheffield United

Chelsea Saturday 11th July 5:00pm

Team news

Sheffield United could have John Fleck and David McGoldrick back for the visit of Chelsea in the Premier League.

Midfielder Fleck has missed the Blades' last three games with a groin problem while forward McGoldrick sat out the midweek win over Wolves due to an ankle problem.

John Lundstram could be in contention after being an unused substitute on Wednesday but fellow midfielder Luke Freeman and striker Leon Clarke are still out.

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour will miss the remainder of the season after knee surgery.

N'Golo Kante remains out of action with a hamstring issue, but fellow midfielder Mateo Kovacic is fit again after a knock.

Fikayo Tomori is closing in on a return, but boss Frank Lampard has said the centre-back will not be ready in time for the Bramall Lane trip.

How to follow

2:53 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Sheffield United's win over Wolves

Sheffield United vs Chelsea is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 5pm; Kick-off 5.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Opta stats

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win at Crystal Palace

After winning their first three Premier League games against Chelsea between 1992 and 1993, Sheffield United are winless in their last four against the Blues (D1 L3).

Chelsea won their last league visit to Bramall Lane, 2-0 in October 2006. They've not won consecutive away league games against Sheffield United since October 1965.

None of the last 14 league meetings between Sheffield United and Chelsea in Sheffield have been drawn, with the Blades winning eight to Chelsea's six since a 1-1 draw in August 1963.

Chelsea have won their last five Premier League games in Yorkshire and are unbeaten in their last nine (W7 D2) in the county since a 0-2 loss at Leeds in December 2002.

Against Wolves last time out, Sheffield United won 1-0 for the seventh time in the Premier League this season - more than any other side. The Blades are looking to secure four consecutive Premier League home wins for the first time.

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham has scored three goals in his two league appearances against Sheffield United, though this will be his first match at Bramall Lane.

After a run of 72 games without a goal in all competitions, Sheffield United's John Egan has scored in back-to-back games for the Blades, netting an 80th minute leveller vs Burnley and a 90th minute winner vs Wolves.

64 live games on Sky Sports from provisional restart date of June 17

25 games to be made freely available

New Sky Sports digital innovations also planned to enhance fan experience

Watch 39 Premier League & 45 EFL games exclusively live

The Premier League 2019/20 season will provisionally restart on Wednesday June 17 and Sky, the UK's leading football broadcaster, will make 25 games available 'free to air' - including Everton vs Liverpool on the first full weekend back - for everyone in the UK to enjoy.

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

To celebrate the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports will also launch a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.