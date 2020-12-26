Sheffield United 0-1 Everton: Late Gylfi Sigurdsson strike sends Everton into second

Gylfi Sigurdsson's late strike secured Everton a narrow 1-0 win against Sheffield United on Boxing Day to lift them up to second in the Premier League table.

It was a tight game at a wet and windy Bramall Lane, with chances for both in a goalless first half. David McGoldrick and Oliver Burke went close for winless Sheffield United while Dominic Calvert-Lewin just flashed an effort wide at the other end.

The Blades looked to be heading for a second successive draw in their battle against relegation, but a low strike from Sigurdsson (80) secured three points for Everton. Oli McBurnie had two glorious chances in added time to snatch an equaliser, but Sheffield United were condemned to another undeserved defeat.

Everton are now unbeaten in five Premier League game, winning their last four, and have gone above Manchester United and Leicester into second, two points behind local rivals Liverpool ahead of Sunday's games. The Blades remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table with just two points.

How Everton edged to another victory

Image: Gylfi Sigurdsson celebrates his winning goal against Sheffield United

After a slow start Everton grew into the encounter in stormy conditions at Bramall Lane, with Alex Iwobi - the visitors' most creative outlet in the first half - snapping a volley goalwards but it went straight into Aaron Ramsdale's waiting arms.

Player ratings Sheffield United: Ramsdale (6), Baldock (6), Basham (7), Egan (7), Robinson (7), Stevens (7), Osborn (7), Ampadu (7), Burke (7), Brewster (6), McGoldrick (7).



Subs used: McBurnie (6), Norwood (7), Mousset (6).



Everton: Pickford (6), Holgate (7), Mina (8), Keane (7), Godfrey (7), Doucoure (7), Davies (7), Gordon (6), Sigurdsson (7), Iwobi (7), Calvert-Lewin (7).



Subs used: Bernard (7), Coleman (7), Gomes (6).



Man of the match: Yerry Mina.

Premier League Golden Boot contender Calvert-Lewin almost put Everton ahead just before the 30-minute mark. It was a lovely long ball from Michael Keane to spot the run of the striker on the right. Calvert-Lewin then showed some superb skill to control the pass with his chest, rounding Jack Robinson before firing just wide.

Team news Sheffield United made two changes. John Lundstram was suspended while John Fleck dropped to the bench. Oli Burke and Ben Osborn came in for the pair.

Everton made four changes from midweek. Robin Olsen, Seamus Coleman, Andre Gomes and Richarlison all dropped out, with Jordan Pickford, Mason Holgate, Anthony Gordon and Tom Davies coming into the XI.

The Blades could have snatched a goal on the stroke of half-time. Ben Osborn sent a throw-in down the left channel, for Burke, who outmuscled Abdoulaye Doucoure, but his teasing low cross could not find a team-mate.

The second half was a quieter affair with neither goalkeeper really tested. Shouts went up from the Sheffield United camp for a penalty after half-time substitute McBurnie was sent over by Keane. David Coote waved away the claims and VAR checked the decision, with Keane's slight push in the back not enough to award the spot-kick.

Image: Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed a big chance for Everton in the first half

Everton made the breakthrough with 10 minutes of normal time to play. Seamus Coleman lifted the ball into the area, which Chris Basham initially headed away. But Bernard and Doucoure worked the ball across the area before finding Sigurdsson, who hit low and hard into the bottom corner.

Image: The contrasting emotions as the full-time whistle is blown

Sheffield United pushed for an equaliser in the final throes and McBurnie had two glorious chances to score in added time. Oliver Norwood whipped a corner in, but the striker could only direct his header wide of the target. Then, McBurnie dragged his shot wide with the last kick of the game as the Blades were defeated one again

Man of the match - Yerry Mina

Everton have now kept three clean sheets in their five-game unbeaten run, and Mina was vital to their latest shutout on Boxing Day.

He led the way with eight clearances and was joint-highest for interceptions (2), blocks (1) and total duels (16), winning 62.5 per cent of these with a whopping 13 coming aerially. He also had the most touches (94) of the Everton squad and total passes (75).

Having started in 13 of 15 games played and continue to be vital as Everton chase a top-four finish.

What the managers said

Image: David McGoldrick went close for Sheffield United in the first half

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder said: "It was a tight game, there was a lack of chances on both sides. I'm more disappointed with us really in terms of our quality.

"It frustrates me because I don't think we're a team that goes back to front, I think we can play, we can move it around teams. We have done and we can never build any momentum or pressure because we're making some really poor decisions with the ball and our quality is not there. It all seems stop-start.

"When it's our turn to play and have an opportunity to hurt the opposition, we never feel as if we can build that momentum up. The players are playing in a manner and form that doesn't allow that to happen… But I feel like we have got it in us.

"You try everything as a manager, but I can't go and play the game for them. You have to accept that there is pressure in this situation because of the points tally… They have to stick their chest out, accept that responsibility and accept what is required at Premier League level.

"I'll take the criticism away possibly from some of the younger players, but my experienced players, my main men - which is a big bulk of that squad - are not playing anywhere near consistently at the standard they have produced in the past.

"Yet again, I'll go home, scratch my head, and try and pick the right team for Burnley."

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti said: "I'm really pleased, it's a victory for the spirit of the team. Defensively, we were really solid, we didn't give opportunities to Sheffield United and at the end, we found a good opportunity with a fantastic goal with a fantastic combination.

"In my opinion, Sheffield United are a good team because they play with a lot of intensity, they have fighting spirit. It was difficult. We knew before that we needed to be patient, don't give them the opportunity to be in the game and we were able to do this.

"The fact that we are second with all these players out means that the squad is good, they have ambition and is really motivated. The three players that came from the bench helped the team a lot to win this game.

"We are pleased [to be in second], we've won a lot of games away, this is the fifth game we've won away this season and it is really good. We don't look too much because we have another game in two days. We have to try and do our best to prepare for this game."

Opta stats - Everton's away days

Everton have won back-to-back away league games against Sheffield United for the first time since 1897.

Sheffield United are now winless in 18 consecutive Premier League games (D2 L16), conceding in every match - the longest run without a victory or a clean sheet among current teams in the competition.

In all competitions, Gylfi Sigurdsson has been directly involved in seven goals (three goals, four assists) in 18 appearances for Everton this season, one more than he recorded in the whole of 2019-20 (6 in 38 games).

What's next?

Sheffield United are back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Burnley in the Premier League; kick-off 6pm. Everton will play on Monday as they host Man City; kick-off 8pm.