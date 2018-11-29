Sheffield United vs Leeds preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Sheffield United defender George Baldock is back in contention for the home game against Leeds.

Baldock missed the midweek win at Brentford due to illness, but has returned to full training and could be included in Chris Wilder's squad.

Wilder, who has no new injury or suspension worries, is expected to recall former Leeds striker Billy Sharp and midfielder Mark Duffy. The Blades would leapfrog their Yorkshire rivals in the table if they win in a lunch-time kick-off at Bramall Lane.

Leeds defender Pontus Jansson is expected to prove his fitness after a foot injury. Centre-half Jansson, who has missed successive home wins against Bristol City and Reading, could start alongside skipper Liam Cooper.

Goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell is expected to keep his place after returning from a knee injury against Reading in midweek and saving a late penalty. Fellow defender Luke Ayling (knee) and Gaetano Berardi (hamstring), plus midfielder Izzy Brown and striker Patrick Bamford (both knee) all remain sidelined.

Opta stats

Sheffield United have lost just one of their last 11 matches against Leeds in all competitions (W7 D3), a 0-1 defeat in September 2010 in the Championship at Elland Road.

Leeds haven't won at Bramall Lane since April 1992, during the season they won the top-flight title - they are winless in eight games since (D2 L6).

Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp has scored six goals in his last four league appearances against Leeds - one more than he managed in 33 games for the Whites during the 2014-15 season (five goals).

Leeds have scored at least once in each of their last 10 away league games - they haven't scored in 11 such games consecutively since August 2001 while in the Premier League (12 games).

Sheffield United are currently unbeaten in eight league games at Bramall Lane (W5 D4); they haven't gone longer without defeat there in a single season since March 2014 while in the third tier.

Leeds United's Pablo Hernández has scored four goals in his last five away league games, as many as he had netted in his previous 49 on the road.

Prutton's prediction

Sheffield United are fifth in the table heading into the weekend but a decent win would see them move top of the Championship ahead of the rest of the 3pm kick-offs, that's how close things are right now!

Leeds have won their last couple of games despite their injury problems, but the fixture list has been quite kind to them and they have Bailey Peacock-Farrell to thank for that fantastic late penalty save against Reading. There should be goals in this game but I fancy a draw here.

David Prutton predicts: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)