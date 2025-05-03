Sheffield United 1-1 Blackburn Rovers: Blackburn fall short in Championship play-off bid

Anel Ahmedhodzic struck Sheffield United’s equaliser as Blackburn fell short in their Sky Bet Championship play-off bid with a 1-1 draw at Bramall Lane.

Yuki Ohashi gave Blackburn a second-half lead and briefly lifted them into the top six before Ahmedhodzic levelled it up nine minutes later to deny the visitors victory, which would have sealed a play-off place.

Blackburn needed a win and for other results to go their way, while the Blades were already assured of third spot and made seven changes after last week's win at Stoke.

Rovers, seven points adrift of the top six before a 13-point haul from their previous five matches catapulted them back into contention, were one of five clubs with play-off hopes going into the final day.

But they had to do some early defending. Blades striker Tom Cannon forced Balazs Toth into a low save and Gus Hamer somehow steered Andre Brooks' cross off-target from in front of goal.

Rovers' only first-half chance fell to defender Callum Brittain, whose curling cross-shot was tipped over by Adam Davies, while Toth was in action again before the break, keeping out Callum O'Hare's effort.

But the visitors made a flying start to the second period, with Ohashi firing low beyond Davies from Brittain's pass inside the penalty area to send the away end into raptures.

That goal lifted Blackburn up to sixth with 40 minutes remaining.

Ohashi lashed another effort over soon after, but Rovers' lead lasted just nine minutes as Ahmedhodzic stabbed home following Rob Holding's header back across goal.

The equaliser appeared to take the bounce out of Blackburn's stride and Sydie Peck's deflected shot was well-saved by Toth.

Rovers midfielder Tyrhys Dolan's drive was held at the second attempt by Davies at the other end before Cannon spurned a golden chance for the Blades, firing over from five yards after being teed up by O'Hare.

Toth pulled off another excellent save from O'Hare in the closing stages before Rovers' last chance fell to substitute Emmanuel Dennis, who made a hash of his header from a corner.

Rovers had to settle for seventh place, two points behind Bristol City, who will face the Blades in the first leg of their play-off semi-final on Thursday.

Championship play-off schedule

First legs

Thur 8: Bristol City vs Sheff Utd, 8pm

Fri 9: Coventry vs Sunderland, 8pm

Second legs

Mon 12: Sheff Utd vs Bristol City, 8pm

Tues 13: Sunderland vs Coventry, 8pm

Final: Sat May 24 (KO tbc)

The managers

Sheffield United's Chris Wilder:

"The energy has been reset. The focus is on now. Two big games. Respect in terms of what Bristol City have done this season.

"Hopefully we'll show that the team who finishes third doesn't automatically lose in the play-offs, that the team who doesn't win play-offs can win one and that the team that hasn't been to Wembley for years can go to Wembley.

"The players are massively up for it. We're fit, we're determined, we're focused. We know it will be a tough two games to get to Wembley, but it will be tough for the opposition as well.

"The club's been here for 130-odd years, it's going to be here for another 130-odd years and we will win a play-off campaign, so why can't it be this one?"

Blackburn's Valerien Ismael:

"The gameplan until the goal we conceded was perfect. Exactly what we expected, to stay in the game 0-0 and we knew we would have our chance.

"After that, I think we conceded the goal too quickly to be able to make some change and make our shape stronger.

"In the end we put every attacking player on the pitch, we played with only one midfielder and tried for that lucky punch. It was a close call.

"But I take more positivity today. For sure we are disappointed to miss the play-offs, but we built some momentum and can keep it for next season."