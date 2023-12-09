Sheffield United 1-0 Brentford: James McAtee's stunning winner gives Chris Wilder first victory back at Blades

Chris Wilder earned his first win since returning as Sheffield United manager after James McAtee’s stunning strike gave the Premier League’s bottom side a 1-0 home win over Brentford.

Wilder returned to Bramall Lane on Tuesday to replace the sacked Paul Heckingbottom and, after suffering defeat in his first game in charge against Liverpool, bounced back to guide the Blades to just their second win of the season.

McAtee curled in a superb first-half stoppage-time shot (45+1) in what proved to be the game's only real moment of quality as Brentford struggled to create much without the injured Bryan Mbeumo.

The visitors were fortunate not to go down to 10 players before McAtee's goal after Frank Onyeka survived a red card VAR check in the 30th minute having been shown a yellow card for a stamp in a tackle on Vinicius Souza.

Ex-Premier League referee Mike Dean believed Onyeka should have been sent off after VAR decided not to send referee Stuart Attwell to the monitor.

Sheffield United, however, overcame the controversial decision to beat the Bees by recording their first clean sheet of the season and move two points adrift of safety while Thomas Frank's side remain 11th.

How Wilder reignited Blades' survival bid

After a quiet opening start, the game had its first flashpoint on the half-hour mark as Onyeka flew into a challenge with Souza which was only deemed a yellow card by Attwell.

VAR Robert Jones checked the tackle - which both Mike Dean and Sue Smith in the Soccer Saturday studio thought would be upgraded to a red card - but he opted not to send Attwell to the monitor.

Onyeka then almost compounded the poor decision by having the first shot on target in the 36th minute but it was straight at Blades goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

Team news New Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder named an unchanged starting XI after suffering defeat in his first game back in charge against Liverpool at home in midweek.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank made three changes from Wednesday’s defeat at Brighton.

With key man Bryan Mbeumo injured, Frank brought Yoane Wissa and Keane Lewis-Potter into the attack with captain Christian Norgaard returning from suspension as Mads Roerslev and Yegor Yarmolyuk were benched.

United's first shot on target, though, was more spectacular and successful as McAtee beautifully curled into the top corner as Mark Flekken watched on helplessly in the first minute of first-half stoppage time.

The Manchester City loanee's first Premier League goal sparked huge celebrations from Wilder on the touchline.

After surviving the red card check, Onyeka was unsurprisingly taken off at half-time and replaced by Yegor Yarmolyuk.

But the change did not have the desired impact as the Blades came close to a second after substitute Anis Ben Slimane was denied at close range by Flekken.

Yoane Wissa had a couple of shots on target but the Bees could not muster a meaningful opportunity as the home side look likeliest to score again.

Archer forced Flekken into a save and then bent one wide, while Slimane lashed into the side netting.

Despite some late Brentford pressure, the Blades held on to the delight of Wilder and to breathe new life into their survival bid.

Sheffield United visit Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Saturday December 16. Kick-off 3pm. The Blades then travel to Aston Villa for Friday Night Football on December 22, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 8pm.

Brentford host Aston Villa in their next Premier League fixture on Sunday December 17. Kick-off 2pm.