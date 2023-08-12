Sheffield United 0-1 Crystal Palace: Odsonne Edouard scores winner for dominant Eagles

Crystal Palace kickstarted their campaign with a dominant 1-0 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Roy Hodgson's side finally found the breakthrough early in the second half after Jordan Ayew beat his marker Ben Osborn and fired a low cross for Odsonne Edouard to guide his shot past Wes Foderingham.

The Eagles had a goal disallowed either side of the break and could have easily won by a greater margin.

Sheffield United proved dogged defensively, while the impressive William Osula conjured their best chance of the game, but, ultimately, lacked cutting edge with only one shot on target - fired from distance.

Player ratings Sheff Utd: Foderingham (7), Baldock (7), Lowe (6), Basham (6), Traore (6), Egan (7), Ahmedhodzic (6), Norwood (6), Robinson (6), Osborn (6), Osula (7)



Subs: Souza (N/A), Slimane (N/A), Larouci (N/A), Brooks (N/A), Hackford (N/A)



Crystal Palace: Johnstone (6), Ward (6), Mitchell (6), Guehi (6), Lerma (7), Ayew (7), Eze (7), Schlupp (6), Andersen (7), Edouard (7), Doucoure (7)



Subs: Tomkins (N/A)



Player of the match: Edouard

How Palace dominated the Blades

Palace kickstarted their campaign with a worthy win and Hodgson would have gleaned plenty of positives from the performance, but will be left sweating on a late injury to centre-back Marc Guehi.

The pre-match talk centred around Wilfried Zaha's departure, but the Eagles' frontline certainly compensated, with Ayew's tenacity creating the decisive breakthrough - bursting past Osborn and applying enough power and accuracy on his low cross to tee up Edouard's winner.

Image: Odsonne Edouard celebrates with team-mates after scoring the opening goal of the game

There were flashes of customary, nonchalant skills and vision from Eberechi Eze, who frequently drifted to the left channel and increasingly found space as the game wore on.

New Palace signing Jefferson Lerma helped fortify the midfield alongside an equally impressive Cheick Doucoure, while centre-back Joachim Andersen stood out both defensively and offensively - blocking a goal-bound strike from Osborn and almost scoring in the closing stages of the game with a header.

Sam Johnstone started in goal after Vicente Guaita was controversially dropped after allegedly refusing to play during pre-season, but the England stopper had a relatively quiet afternoon between the sticks.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Ayew had a goal ruled out for offside midway through the first half after Foderingham parried Andersen's thunderbolt strike into his path.

The linesman intervened with another offside call midway through the second half when Edouard appeared to have doubled the Eagles' lead after left-back Tyrick Mitchell fired a cross along the retreating defensive line for the Frenchman to tap home.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United showed glimpses of promise - primarily from the pace in transitions from Osula and new signing Benie Traore - but lacked midfield mettle and cutting edge.

Edouard off to another flyer | Palace equal shots record

Odsonne Édouard has now scored in his first game of a Premier League season in two of his three campaigns in the competition, after netting a brace on his debut in the competition against Tottenham in September 2021. Since his debut, only Wilfried Zaha (21) has scored more league goals for the club than his 12.

The 24 shots that Sheffield United faced against Crystal Palace is the joint-most they've faced on record in a Premier League game (since 2003-04), also facing 24 efforts against Manchester United in November 2006 and Aston Villa in May 2007.

Eberechi Eze failed to find the target with any of his eight shots against Sheffield United, the most by a player in a Premier League game since James Maddison for Leicester against Everton in November 2022 (also 8).

Eberechi Eze created seven chances for Crystal Palace in this game, the last player to create more for the Eagles in a single Premier League game was Jason Puncheon against Sunderland in September 2016 (8).

Sheffield United face Nottingham Forest on Friday August 18, kick-off 7.45pm.

Meanwhile, Palace are back in action on Monday Night Football next, where they host Arsenal, kick-off 8pm.