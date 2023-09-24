Sheff Utd 0-8 Newcastle: Magpies secure club-record Premier League away win to heap misery on rock-bottom Blades

Newcastle inflicted a devastating, record-breaking 8-0 defeat on a hapless Sheffield United to heap the pressure on Paul Heckingbottom.

The Blades looked beleaguered from the moment Sean Longstaff broke the deadlock (21), with defenders Dan Burn (31) and Sven Botman (35) extending the visitors' lead before the break.

Heckingbottom was in need of a rousing response after the restart, but what he got was Sheffield United's worst-ever home defeat as Callum Wilson added a fourth (56) from a third Kieran Trippier assist.

Image: Bruno Guimaraes celebrates Newcastle's seventh goal at Sheffield United

Anthony Gordon, who was electric throughout, curled home goal number five four minutes later as the home fans headed for the exits in their droves.

Those who remained witnessed Miguel Almiron race through to add a sixth (68) and Bruno Guimaraes made it 7-0 before Alexander Isak pounced on a Tom Davies mistake to put the seal on Newcastle's biggest Premier League away win (87).

Heckingottom fronted up afterwards and said: "It's a bad end to what has been a bad week for us. These results are going to come, we expect them but it is the nature of the performance that we are upset about. We were undone by our organisation.

"We can't afford to put ourselves behind in that sort of fashion if we want to compete. It is the second half I am upset with, regardless of the errors that lead to goals. We need to make sure we learn from that."

Sheffield United, still seeking their first Premier League win since returning to the top flight, sink to the bottom of the division with a goal difference of -12, while Newcastle rise to eighth following back-to-back wins.

Player ratings Sheff Utd: Foderingham (4), Bogle (3), Ahmedhodzic (4), Egan (4), Robinson (3), Hamer (4), Norwood (4), McAtee (5), Vinicius Souza (4), Thomas (5), Archer (4).



Subs: Traore (3), Tom Davies (3), Ben Slimane (3).



Newcastle: Pope (7), Trippier (9), Schar (7), Botman (8), Burn (8), Longstaff (8), Bruno Guimaraes (8), Anderson (7), Almiron (7), Wilson (8), Barnes (6).



Subs: Tonali (6), Gordon (9), Isak (7), Hall (n/a), Livramento (n/a).



Player of the match: Anthony Gordon.

Newcastle hit top gear at Bramall Lane

Image: Anthony Gordon celebrates his opener at Bramall Lane

Never in their history have Sheffield United lost a match at Bramall Lane by this margin. This was deeply bruising, deeply damaging and one that leaves you wondering what the ripple effect of a result such as this will have on their season. The repercussions could be long-lasting.

For Newcastle, it was suggested that the demands of a first European adventure in two decades might impact their domestic form. But from the catwalks of Milan, here in the Steel City they feasted on a cakewalk to delight their travelling supporters.

Team news Sheffield United captain John Egan returned to the side for the visit of Newcastle. Ollie Norwood came in for the suspended Oli McBurnie as the Blades chased their first win of the season.



Newcastle made four changes from the side that drew 0-0 at AC Milan on Tuesday, with Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Miguel Almiron and Elliot Anderson coming in.

Eddie Howe's team had lost three of their opening four league fixtures before Wilson's penalty sealed their second win of the season last Saturday against Brentford.

That eased the pressure on Howe and his players before Tuesday's confidence-boosting 0-0 draw with AC Milan. Questions were asked about how the visitors would then respond following their midweek exertions but in Yorkshire came an emphatic response.

The visitors absorbed some early pressure caused primarily by the bright James McAtee, but they soon looked lost and bereft of character as Newcastle scored three goals in 14 minutes.

Gordon, an early substitute for the injured Harvey Barnes, did well to keep the ball alive on the byline, and as the home defence expected a whistle, his cutback was lashed beyond Wes Foderingham by Longstaff for his first Premier League goal in 11 months.

Sheffield United have just one point from their six Premier League games so far this season but have dropped five points thanks to goals conceded in or after the 88th minute. The home crowd continued to feel aggrieved when referee Stuart Attwell awarded Newcastle a corner despite appeals for handball from Fabian Schar.

From the resulting set piece from Trippier, Burn outmuscled Anel Ahmedhodzic to power home a second goal at the far post.

Jamie Redknapp told Sky Sports: "It's contentious. I think there's enough time for Schar to get his arm out the way so I do have a bit of sympathy for Sheff Utd on that one."

Howe admitted his side had fallen short so far in their bid to build on last season's fourth-placed Premier League finish, but they were allowed to hit top gear as the Blades self-destructed.

A poor challenge from Jack Robinson allowed Trippier to send another inviting cross into the box that was glanced into the bottom corner by Botman for his first Newcastle goal on his 50th appearance.

It would get far worse for the hosts as Wilson latched onto Trippier's delightful cross to head home 11 minutes after the break. Gordon was then found by Elliot Anderson to score from range, capping his performance.

Newcastle were not done as Guimaraes then took centre stage, setting up Almiron for a well-placed finish before the Brazilian was in the right place to tuck home following Longstaff's shot.

Davies' hapless headed backpass was seized on by Isak to make it 8-0 four minutes from stoppage time.

Howe praises second-half mentality

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe:

"I thought we were really good from the start and when the goals came I felt the confidence in the team returned.

"The big thing for us was that we really wanted to score and we weren't content with three and I want that mentality to run through the team.

"We shared [the goals] around a bit today. There were important ones there for Alexander Isak to score and Sean Longstaff, for me he is a goalscoring midfielder. So some really important ones for the individuals.

"[The clean sheet] is a welcome return to form in that regard because we were so good defensively last season and we weren't as watertight at the start of this one. It is a welcome boost for us because we know we have top quality defenders."

Heckingbottom: We can't feel sorry for ourselves

Sheff Utd boss Paul Heckingbottom:

"A lot of the things I saw in the second half I've never seen here. There are certain things that aren't acceptable, which they know.

"These games are not going to define our season. It is about accumulating the points. While there are huge things we have to learn from, we also have to keep a calm head about this sort of game.

"No-one wants to see that. The supporters were first class, you could hear them all the way through. It has been a tough week for everyone, we wanted to do our bit to change that but we've failed.

"You can't feel sorry for yourself. We are ready to go tomorrow morning. There are things we have to address from that, we can't shy away from it but the good thing is you always have another game."

Opta stats - Toon history makers

Image: Almiron celebrates scoring Newcastle's sixth goal

This was Newcastle's biggest ever away win in the league, while it is their largest overall league victory since their 8-0 defeat of Sheffield Wednesday in September 1999. The Magpies have only ever won by a greater margin once in their league history, via their 13-0 win over Newport County in October 1946.

This was Sheffield United's largest ever defeat in their league history in their 4,988th league game. It is the first time that the Blades have conceded eight goals in a league game since their 3-10 defeat to Middlesbrough in November 1933.

Newcastle were the first side in Premier League history to have eight different players score in the same match (excl. own goals).

Newcastle have scored 16 Premier League goals this season - their most in their opening six league games of a season since 1994-95 under Kevin Keegan (22 goals).

Heckingbottom to be afforded chance for redemption

Image: Sheffield United suffered their biggest-ever home defeat

Sky Sports' Ben Grounds:

Sheffield United have no immediate plans to dismiss their manager, but he looked on wide-eyed and white as a sheet as his side lost 8-0 at home to Newcastle. It was noticeable that, by the end, it was his assistant Stuart McCall who had come forward to bark at his crestfallen players.

A lady with a red and white scarf wrapped around her shoulders was spotted reading the book she had brought with her to Bramall Lane. It was just as well she had remembered to pack it. The clock showed 15 minutes of normal time remaining, and few could blame her.

Never before in the club's history had Sheffield United conceded eight goals on their own patch. Not since 1956 when Rotherham scored seven had it been this bad, and then Isak made it worse.

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp said: "I have so much sympathy for the manager. He has to stand at the sideline and give his all. That is a dark place for any manager. He will be so low right now.

"You should never lose a game 8-0. They've been in every game of this Premier League season. There was a lack of quality but also at times, which is quite damning, there was a lack of effort. You can't do that."

Jamie Carragher called the defending "horrific" on a "devastating night" for the club. Somehow, they must find the steel this city is renowned for to pick themselves up from the canvas.

Sky Sports' Richard Morgan:

On paper at least, Newcastle United's trip to Bramall Lane looked a testing-looking fixture, coming just four days after they made their long-awaited Champions League return at San Siro.

Image: Isak makes it 8-0 late on

These were the games where the strength of Eddie Howe's squad would be tested and their ability to juggle their European commitments with a domestic program in which they are expected to challenge on both fronts would also come under scrutiny.

Even more so after a stuttering start to their Premier League campaign that had seen the Magpies lose already to Man City, Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion, and given the way Sheffield United started Sunday's clash, it looked like the visitors were in for a long afternoon in the Steel City.

However, as soon as Sean Longstaff had opened the scoring, the Newcastle of last season began to emerge, and by the full-time whistle, their old swagger and confidence were back for all to see.

So much so that looking back come the end of the season, this thumping win could very well prove to be a watershed moment for Howe and Co as they look to continue their momentum from the previous campaign.

Player of the match - Anthony Gordon

Image: Gordon celebrates scoring Newcastle's fifth goal

Howe said this was Anthony Gordon's best game in a Newcastle shirt. "I can't even remember the scorers," joked the Newcastle boss.

Gordon's assist for Newcastle's opening goal was the second-earliest ever by a substitute in the Premier League (21st minute), after Lee Bowyer (for Mark Viduka) for Leeds v Manchester United in March 2002 (20th minute).

Sheffield United visit West Ham in the Premier League next Saturday at 3pm.

Newcastle host Manchester City in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports, kick off 8pm. The Magpies are then back in Premier League action at home to Burnley next Saturday at 3pm.