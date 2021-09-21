Sheff Utd 2-2 Southampton (2-4 on pens): Fraser Forster saves twice in shootout to see Saints through

Fraser Forster was Southampton's penalty hero as the Saints edged past Sheffield United after a 2-2 draw to reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

The big goalkeeper saved spot kicks from Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie as the Premier League club progressed 4-2 on penalties, following a 2-2 draw after 90 minutes at Bramall Lane.

Enda Stevens marked his return from injury and first appearance of the season with the opening goal after eight minutes but strikes from Ibrahima Diallo and Mohammed Salisu turned the game on its head.

McBurnie levelled things up for the Championship side and a superb save from Wes Foderingham to deny Che Adams late on saw the tie go to penalties.

Foderingham also saved a penalty from Armando Broja in the shootout but it was not enough for the Blades, with Brewster and McBurnie missing either side of the on-loan Chelsea youngster's kick.

Lyanco made his debut for a much-changed Southampton side. The Brazilian defender was one of nine changes made by Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, with only Nathan Redmond and Oriol Romeu retained from the team that started Saturday's goalless draw at Manchester City.

The Blades made 11 changes, with recent signing Adlene Guedioura named in the starting line-up for his full debut. Left-back Stevens made his first appearance of the season after recovering from a knee injury.

United beat Southampton en route to the semi-finals in 2014 under Nigel Clough, and history looked to be repeating itself early on.

Jayden Bogle got free down the right and his low cross into the penalty area was steered into the bottom corner by Stevens.

Guedioura lifted a shot over the crossbar after some good work by Iliman Ndiaye as the hosts looked to double their advantage.

Image: Oli McBurnie had earlier fired home from Ben Osborn's cross to send the match to penalties

Southampton got themselves back on level terms midway through the first half when Diallo headed home Romeu's cross to make it 1-1 with his first goal for Saints.

It should have been 2-1 to the Blades but, after doing all the hard work by getting passed his marker down the left side of the penalty area, Ndiaye got his angles wrong and rolled his shot wide of the far post.

Hasenhuttl brought on Ward-Prowse for the second half, with Redmond making way at half-time.

Ward-Prowse was quickly involved as he linked up down the right with Yan Valery, whose cross was turned in from close range by Salisu to give the visitors the lead.

It was level again before the midway point of the second half as McBurnie scored at the far post with a lovely finish on the volley from Ben Osborn's cross after Southampton had been guilty of over-playing in defence.

Foderingham produced a great save to deny Adams from point-blank range with six minutes remaining, before Southampton won the shootout.

What the managers said

Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic: "I am satisfied as my team showed a great attitude. We played a decent game against a complicated opponent for us.

"This was the right way for my team to fight and even though we are out, it is positive. I am very proud, unfortunately the lottery of penalties has done us.

"There is still a big gap and we still need to improve but it is another step in the right direction."

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl: "It was a typical cup-tie. It was not easy, it was a team who was in the Premier League last season and who still have Premier League players.

"I think they did a good job. They had a lot of pressure and were very aggressive. There was no difference between the teams. Sometimes you see the difference in the different leagues, but not here.

"It was not so easy against a team in the Championship, you have to work hard and find your way into the game. Both teams could have won it in the 90 minutes, but Fraser Forster was good for us in the shoot-out. We are in the next round and I am very happy."

When is the draw for the Carabao Cup fourth round?

The fourth-round draw will take place after Manchester United's third-round clash with West Ham on Wednesday night; kick-off 7.45pm. The draw will be live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.