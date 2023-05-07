Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Derby County: Rams miss out on play-offs

Derby missed out on a League One play-off place following a crushing 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

Captain Curtis Davies' 41st-minute red card that led to Michael Smith's match-winning penalty meant the Rams were dislodged from sixth place by Peterborough, who beat Barnsley 2-0.

The Owls, who were already guaranteed to finish third in the table and will meet Posh in the play-offs, ended the regular season unbeaten in 23 home games - the club's longest sequence since January 1981.

Image: Craig Forsyth and Haydon Roberts are dejected as Derby County miss out on the League One playoffs

Following a cagey start to the contest David McGoldrick's fierce 20-yard drive was turned behind by Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson.

The hosts did not threaten until midway through the first period and, even then, skipper Barry Bannan's ambitious long-range effort sailed over former Hillsborough team-mate Joe Wildsmith's crossbar.

But Derby went on to press the self-destruct button on the stroke of half-time. Davies under-hit a back pass to Wildsmith and the keeper could only clear as far as Johnson, who Davies fouled to give away a penalty and earn a red card.

Smith confidently went on to claim his 20th goal of the season by sending Wildsmith the wrong way from the spot.

A frantic end to the first half might have seen McGoldrick level when his deft chip was clawed over the crossbar by Dawson.

Will Vaulks went close to doubling the lead in the second half when he smashed an edge-of-the-box strike against the bar before his follow-up was blocked by Craig Forsyth.

Bannan also fired narrowly wide from distance but the 10 men went close to equalising just before the hour mark when Max Bird's scuffed shot beat Dawson but was kicked off the line by Aden Flint.

McGoldrick warmed Dawson's hands from long range late on, but Paul Warne's men could not force the equaliser that would have secured a top-six spot.

Warne: 'Lads in tears' after missing out on play-offs

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Derby County boss Paul Warne shares his thoughts on their narrow defeat to Sheffield Wednesday that sees the Rams drop out of the play-offs

Derby head coach Paul Warne speaking to Sky Sports:

"Obviously we're disappointed. We haven't not got in the play-offs because of [Sunday] - we had many opportunities throughout the season.

"We were the better team with 10 men. I can't be any prouder of the group. We just needed something to go our way but it just wasn't to be.

"Hugely disappointed. The lads are in tears in there [the dressing room] as you would expect.

"This is 11 months work and it all comes down to one clearance off the line and you're not in the play-offs."

The first legs will take place on Friday May 12 at 8pm and Saturday May 13 at 3pm. The second legs will take place on Thursday May 18 at 8pm and Friday May 19 at 8pm.

The final will take place at Wembley on Monday May 29 at 3pm.

Semi-final - First legs

May 12, 8pm - Peterborough vs Sheffield Wednesday, live on Sky Sports

May 13, 3pm - Bolton vs Barnsley, live on Sky Sports

Semi-final - Second legs

May 18, 8pm - Sheffield Wednesday vs Peterborough, live on Sky Sports

May 19, 8pm - Barnsley vs Bolton, live on Sky Sports

League One play-off final

May 29, 3pm - Sheffield Wednesday/Peterborough vs Barnsley/Bolton, live on Sky Sports