Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town. Carabao Cup First Round.

Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday 0

    Huddersfield Town 0

      Huddersfield Town win 4-2 on penalties.

      Sheff Wed 0-0 Huddersfield (2-4 on pens): Lee Nicholls the shootout hero as Terriers progress in Carabao Cup

      Match report as Huddersfield reach the Carabao Cup second round after a 4-2 penalty shootout win over Sheffield Wednesday following a 0-0 draw; Lee Nicholls saves two penalties before Lewis O'Brien converts winning spot-kick

      Sunday 1 August 2021 15:51, UK

      preview image 2:09
      Highlights of the Carabao Cup first-round tie between Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town

      Huddersfield beat Sheffield Wednesday 4-2 in a penalty shootout to progress to the second round of the Carabao Cup after the game finished goalless in normal time.

      The first chance of the game fell to Huddersfield's Scott High in the 12th minute when his shot from the edge of the area forced a fine save from Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

      Lewis O'Brien had another chance for the visitors after dispossessing Dennis Adeniran, firing a low shot which was well saved by Peacock-Farrell to his left.

      A 20-yard shot from Adeniran was comfortably saved by Lee Nicholls.

      Huddersfield threatened again when Levi Colwill's header went just wide and a Danny Ward header was comfortably saved by Peacock-Farrell.

      Dennis Adeniran and Lewis O&#39;Brien battle for the ball
      Image: Dennis Adeniran and Lewis O'Brien battle for the ball

      At the other end, a low shot from Callum Paterson was straight at Nicholls.

      As the visitors continued to threaten, a chip from Duane Holmes went over the bar, Ward's deflected shot hit the side-netting and Peacock-Farrell saved an effort from Holmes.

      When Sorba Thomas found himself through on goal, Barry Bannan raced back to make a vital challenge.

      Barry Bannan drives forward for the hosts
      Image: Barry Bannan drives forward for the hosts

      In stoppage time, Huddersfield substitute Jordan Rhodes' goal-bound header was cleared by Sam Hutchinson and the former Owls striker also headed wide.

      Nicholls was the hero for Huddersfield in the shootout, saving spot-kicks from Massimo Luongo and Liam Palmer.

      What's next?

      Charlton Athletic
      Sheffield Wednesday

      Saturday 7th August 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

      Sheffield Wednesday visit Charlton in their Sky Bet League One opener next Saturday, live on Sky Sports Football. Coverage starts at 5pm with kick-off at 5.30pm.

      Huddersfield travel to Derby on the opening day of the Sky Bet Championship season at 3pm on Saturday.

