Shelbourne 0-3 Crystal Palace: Christantus Uche, Eddie Nketiah and Yeremy Pino on target as Eagles go ninth in Conference League table

Crystal Palace boosted their hopes of automatic progress to the Conference League knockout phase with a straightforward 3-0 win away to Shelbourne in Dublin.

Christantus Uche, Eddie Nketiah and Yeremy Pino all scored as Palace completely outclassed their hosts in the first half. The only surprise was they didn't add more in the second, with sub Romain Esse hitting both posts with one shot, Jefferson Lerma heading onto the roof of the net and Uche firing a good opening over.

The win lifts Oliver Glasner's side up to ninth, meaning they are just one point off a coveted top-eight finish and need only a point at home to KuPS next Thursday in their final league-phase game to guarantee a play-off spot for the last 16.

Image: Christantus Uche celebrates scoring for Crystal Palace against Shelbourne

Palace were missing injured Jean-Philippe Mateta on Thursday but Uche seized his opportunity, clinically converting from Nketiah's low cross to open the scoring. The pair linked up well throughout the game, with Nketiah benefiting for Palace's second when Uche saw a shot come back off the post.

Pino had played Uche in for that chance and the Spaniard had the Shelbourne defence back-tracking again before rifling in a goal of his own before the end of a first half in which Marc Guehi failed to score from close range and Chris Richards headed against the bar.

With the game virtually won at that point, Glasner took the chance to rest key players, making a triple change at the break. But Palace retained their threat, with Nketiah's near-post shot well saved, Lerma looping a header over from a corner and Chris Richards steering another just off target.

Team news Crystal Palace made four changes to the team which started the win at Fulham, with Justin Devenny coming in at right wing-back, Borna Sosa at left wing-back, Walter Benitez in goal and Christantus Uche replacing the injured Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Sub Esse has been short on game-time opportunity at Palace and looked determined to have an impact - but he was cruelly denied when his shot somehow struck both uprights before Uche missed the chance to grab his second of the night.

The only real disappointment for the visitors, though, was an injury which forced Justin Devenny to hobble off - although that did allow 17-year-old Benji Casey to make his debut.

Stand-in keeper Walter Benitez denied Daniel Kelly with the final kick of the game, meaning Shelbourne are still yet to score in this phase of the competition. But for Palace, their prospects are looking good, ahead of an extremely busy run of games which will test their resources.

Palace's attacking depth encouraging ahead of busy run

Image: Christantus Uche stretches for the ball against Shelbourne

Sky Sports' Peter Smith:

"On Sunday, Eddie Nketiah made his first Premier League start of the season, taking on the inside right attacking role of injured Ismaila Sarr, and scored against Fulham.

"On Thursday, Christantus Uche made his first European start, in place of the injured Jean-Philippe Mateta, and scored against Shelbourne.

"With Palace about to hit a hectic run of fixtures - including two in two days next week - their strength in depth has been a hot topic. But Nketiah and Uche have shown across the past two games that Oliver Glasner has options. As well as their individual contributions - which included another goal for Nketiah on Thursday - their link-up play in Dublin was also encouraging.

Crystal Palace's busy run of games Man City (H) - Sun, Dec 14 - Premier League

KuPS (H) - Thu, Dec 18 - Conference League

Leeds (A) - Sat, Dec 20 - Premier League

Arsenal (A) - Tue, Dec 23 - Carabao Cup

Spurs (H) - Sun, Dec 28 - Premier League

Fulham (H) - Thu, Jan 1 - Premier League

Newcastle (A) - Sun, Jan 4 - Premier League

Aston Villa (H) - Wed, Jan 7 - Premier League

Macclesfield (A) - Sat, Jan 10 - FA Cup

"The sight of Justin Devenny hobbling off was not a welcome one but in attacking areas, at least, Glasner knows he has players capable of stepping in and having an immediate impact. That could be crucial during this upcoming run of games."

Nketiah sets sights on Conference League glory

Image: Crystal Palace's Eddie Nketiah scored his side's second goal against Shelbourne

Crystal Palace striker Eddie Nketiah on TNT Sports:

"Always nice to get on the scoresheet, always nice to get a win. We started really strong which was important.

"I'm really grateful to be back out there and I'm happy to be scoring goals and winning games.

"We have to keep believing. With God, anything is possible. If we keep working hard how we are, we've got a chance. We want to go all the way in this competition. It's a lovely competition and a great trophy. Hopefully we can be lifting it and enjoying it with the fans at the end of the season."

Glasner: Our best night against a deep defence

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner on TNT Sports:

"Credit to the players for their attitude today. The pitch was not in the best condition, they're playing against a team who want to show up and I think we played a very good game.

"First half, scored nice goals. We spoke at half-time to keep the pace high and we did, created many chances and unfortunately we missed a few and were unlucky with Romain Esse's finish.

"Against a team who defends so deep, I think it was our best game. So many chances, scoring three goals, clean sheet - a very good night."

Crystal Palace's final Conference League game is at home to Finnish side KuPS Kuopio on December 18.