Slavia Prague vs Leicester: Europa League preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Slavia Prague vs Leicester in the Europa League last 32 on Thursday; kick-off 5.55pm.

Team news

Slavia Prague are set to pick from a full-strength squad with no known concerns regarding injuries or suspensions ahead of the game against Leicester.

Boss Jindrich Trpisovsky rested a number of first choice players during the second half of their 3-0 win against Pardubice on Saturday, increasing the chances of the hosts being able to name their strongest line-up.

Meanwhile, Leicester forward Ayoze Perez is out with a knee injury.

The striker suffered the problem during Saturday's 3-1 win over Liverpool while Timothy Castagne, Dennis Praet and Wesley Fofana (all hamstring) remain injured and Wes Morgan has been left out of the Foxes' European squad due to his long-standing back problem.

James Justin will have surgery on his torn anterior cruciate ligament on Thursday as he faces months on the sidelines while Ricardo Pereira will not travel with his workload managed following a long-term knee injury.

EL talking point: Leicester depth tested Brendan Rodgers' Leicester face a test of their resources against Slavia Prague in the Czech Republic. The Foxes are still fighting on three fronts, third in the Premier League and with an FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United to look forward to next month. But Rodgers must shuffle his pack in the Czech capital.



Full-backs James Justin, who is out for the season, Timothy Castagne and Ricardo Pereira are all missing, as are Ayoze Perez, Dennis Praet, Wes Morgan and Wesley Fofana. With a league trip to Aston Villa looming on Sunday, Rodgers has to weigh up his team selection.

How to follow

Follow Slavia Prague vs Leicester with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms.

Opta stats

Leicester City will be the sixth different English side that Slavia Prague have faced, after Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Chelsea. Slavia have only won one of their 11 matches against these sides, beating Leeds 2-1 in the 1999/2000 UEFA Cup quarter final second leg.

Leicester City have won just one of their last seven away matches in European competition (D2 L4), beating AEK Athens in the group stages of this season's competition.

Slavia Prague's most recent knockout tie in major European competition saw them lose both legs against Chelsea in the 2018/19 UEFA Europa League quarter finals.

Since beating Glenavon home and away in the Cup Winners' Cup first round in 1961/62, Leicester have won just one of their following 10 knockout stage matches in major European competition (D3 L6), defeating Sevilla in a Champions League tie in 2016/17.

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy has scored in each of his last three matches in major European competition, equalling Kenneth Keyworth's run for the club in 1961/62. No Leicester player has ever scored in four straight games at this level.