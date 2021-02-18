Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Slavia Prague vs Leicester City. Europa League Round of 32.

Eden Arena.

Slavia Prague 0

    Leicester City 0

      Latest Europa League Odds

      Slavia Prague 0-0 Leicester: Brendan Rodgers' side with work to do in second leg

      Match report as Leicester were held to a 0-0 draw in Prague; Brendan Rodgers' side not at their fluent best as Slavia Prague kept a clean sheet; result leaves Leicester with plenty of work still to do in next week's second leg at the King Power Stadium

      Thursday 18 February 2021 20:01, UK

      Slavia Prague&#39;s Nicolae Stanciu, left, and Leicester&#39;s Youri Tielemans challenge for the ball
      Image: Slavia Prague's Nicolae Stanciu, left, and Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans challenge for the ball

      Leicester were held to a 0-0 draw by Slavia Prague in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 clash at the Sinobo Stadium in Prague.

      The Premier League side created the better chances in the first half with Harvey Barnes, who was denied by goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar, the closest to opening the scoring. Barnes also had penalty claims waved away after going down under a challenge from Tomas Holes.

      After the break, Slavia Prague upped the tempo, but clear-cut chances were few and far between for the hosts. The game started to open up in the closing stages and Barnes was inches away from picking out an unmarked Kelechi Iheanacho, who was brought on for Jamie Vardy, as the visitors went in search of a winner.

      However, Leicester were left frustrated as the hosts held on to leave Brendan Rodgers' side with plenty of work still to do in the second leg, which takes place at the King Power Stadium next Thursday.

      More to follow...

      Trending

      What's next?

      Aston Villa
      Leicester City

      Sunday 21st February 2:00pm Kick off 2:05pm

      Leicester are back on Sky Sports on Sunday as they travel to Aston Villa; kick-off 2pm. Meanwhile, Slavia Prague travel to Teplice in the Czech First League, also on Sunday.

      Also See:

      The pair will then meet again at the King Power Stadium for the return leg next Thursday.

      Win £250,000 with Super 6!

      Win £250,000 with Super 6!

      Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

      Around Sky

      Free Virtual Golf Game

      Get Sky Sports