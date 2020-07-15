Southampton vs Brighton preview, team news, prediction, kick-off

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Southampton vs Brighton in the Premier League on Thursday (kick-off 8.15pm).
- Premier League restart: The live games on Sky Sports
- £18 Premier League and Football channel offer
- NOW TV Sky Sports Month Pass for £25 a month
Team news
Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl will check on weary legs ahead of Thursday's clash with Brighton.
Saints are preparing for the second of three games in six days, the first of which saw them draw 2-2 at Manchester United on Monday.
There are no fresh injuries, but Yan Valery (muscle), Moussa Djenepo (calf) and Sofiane Boufal (thigh) look set to remain absent.
Brighton have no fresh selection concerns for the trip to St Mary's.
Albion boss Graham Potter is still without injured duo Steven Alzate (groin) and Jose Izquierdo (knee).
Seagulls top scorer Neal Maupay is likely to return after coming off the bench in the defeat to Manchester City, while Dan Burn and Tariq Lamptey could be recalled in defence.
How to follow
Keep up-to-date with our dedicated live blog, as well as highlights published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full-time.
- Learn more about Sky Sports Crowds, Recap, Fanzone
- Watch 39 Premier League & 45 EFL games exclusively live
Watch the Premier League live on Sky Sports
- Latest confirmed Premier League games live on Sky Sports
- Liverpool trophy lift to be live on Sky Sports on Wednesday July 22
- All matches on final weekend of Premier League season will kick off at 4pm on Sunday July 26
- In total, Sky Sports is showing 64 matches from the Premier League's restart - 39 exclusive to subscribers and an extra 25 available on Sky's free-to-air channel 'Pick'
- Get Sky Sports - £18 Premier League and Football channel offer
It's set to be an enthralling finish to the season and you can follow all the drama with Sky Sports as the battle for survival and the race for Europe reaches a climax.
Sky Sports has launched a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.
You can also follow the action with our dedicated live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch free match highlights from every game shortly after full-time on our digital platforms and YouTube channel.
Charlie Nicholas' prediction
Brighton are safe, although they won't admit it. Brighton do play the right way but I have to admit I thought they would have changed their style up post-restart.
Graham Potter wants to play out from the back, but I was not sure he had the right defenders to do that. He has asked that of them and I thought they would be more vulnerable alongside the lack of goals in the team, but yet they have managed to get there.
At this stage of the season it is not about performances, it is about getting over the line - they have done it and congratulations to them.
Ralph Hasenhuttl has taken advantage of people questioning whether he should still be there, but Southampton have been one of the most promising teams since the break. People have suggested Southampton may be in meltdown off the field but I do not think it was as dramatic as people thought.
Hasenhuttl has got the players on board - they like his personality. They proved a point at Old Trafford yet again and have come a long way since the 9-0 drubbing at the hands of Leicester. I do think they will continue their form, and they will win comfortably here.
CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-1 (18/1 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- Southampton are unbeaten in all five of their Premier League meetings with Brighton (W2 D3). They've faced the Seagulls without defeat more than they have any other side in the competition.
- Brighton have won just one of their six away league games against Southampton at St Mary's Stadium (D3 L2), winning 3-1 in League One in November 2009.
- Southampton have lost four of their last six Premier League home games (W2). However, they beat Manchester City 1-0 last time out at St Mary's, and are looking to pick up back-to-back home league wins for the first time since December.
- Southampton have won four of their six midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League matches this season. However, they haven't won either such match since the restart (D1 L1).
- Brighton have won just two of their 21 midweek Premier League matches (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday), beating Crystal Palace 3-1 in December 2018, and winning 2-1 at Arsenal earlier this season (D7 L12).
- Brighton have conceded 3+ goals in three of their last four Premier League matches, including a 0-5 defeat last time out against Man City. They'd only conceded 3+ goals in three of their previous 27 league games.
- Brighton are unbeaten in their last five Premier League away games (W1 D4), keeping a clean sheet in each of their last three. No side is on a longer current unbeaten run on the road in the competition, while the Seagulls are looking to pick up consecutive away wins for the first time since November 2017.