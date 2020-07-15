Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

      Southampton vs Brighton preview, team news, prediction, kick-off

      Wednesday 15 July 2020 13:34, UK

      Danny Ings battles for possession with Dale Stephens
      Image: Danny Ings battles for possession with Dale Stephens earlier this season

      Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Southampton vs Brighton in the Premier League on Thursday (kick-off 8.15pm).

      Team news

      Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl will check on weary legs ahead of Thursday's clash with Brighton.

      Saints are preparing for the second of three games in six days, the first of which saw them draw 2-2 at Manchester United on Monday.

      There are no fresh injuries, but Yan Valery (muscle), Moussa Djenepo (calf) and Sofiane Boufal (thigh) look set to remain absent.

      Brighton have no fresh selection concerns for the trip to St Mary's.

      Albion boss Graham Potter is still without injured duo Steven Alzate (groin) and Jose Izquierdo (knee).

      Seagulls top scorer Neal Maupay is likely to return after coming off the bench in the defeat to Manchester City, while Dan Burn and Tariq Lamptey could be recalled in defence.

      Neal Maupay celebrates scoring Brighton&#39;s winner against Arsenal
      Image: Neal Maupay celebrates scoring Brighton's winner against Arsenal

      How to follow

      Keep up-to-date with our dedicated live blog

      Charlie Nicholas' prediction

      Brighton are safe, although they won't admit it. Brighton do play the right way but I have to admit I thought they would have changed their style up post-restart.

      Graham Potter wants to play out from the back, but I was not sure he had the right defenders to do that. He has asked that of them and I thought they would be more vulnerable alongside the lack of goals in the team, but yet they have managed to get there.

      At this stage of the season it is not about performances, it is about getting over the line - they have done it and congratulations to them.

      Ralph Hasenhuttl has taken advantage of people questioning whether he should still be there, but Southampton have been one of the most promising teams since the break. People have suggested Southampton may be in meltdown off the field but I do not think it was as dramatic as people thought.

      Hasenhuttl has got the players on board - they like his personality. They proved a point at Old Trafford yet again and have come a long way since the 9-0 drubbing at the hands of Leicester. I do think they will continue their form, and they will win comfortably here.

      CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-1 (18/1 with Sky Bet)

      Opta stats

      • Southampton are unbeaten in all five of their Premier League meetings with Brighton (W2 D3). They've faced the Seagulls without defeat more than they have any other side in the competition.
      • Brighton have won just one of their six away league games against Southampton at St Mary's Stadium (D3 L2), winning 3-1 in League One in November 2009.
      • Southampton have lost four of their last six Premier League home games (W2). However, they beat Manchester City 1-0 last time out at St Mary's, and are looking to pick up back-to-back home league wins for the first time since December.
      • Southampton have won four of their six midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League matches this season. However, they haven't won either such match since the restart (D1 L1).
      • Brighton have won just two of their 21 midweek Premier League matches (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday), beating Crystal Palace 3-1 in December 2018, and winning 2-1 at Arsenal earlier this season (D7 L12).
      • Brighton have conceded 3+ goals in three of their last four Premier League matches, including a 0-5 defeat last time out against Man City. They'd only conceded 3+ goals in three of their previous 27 league games.
      • Brighton are unbeaten in their last five Premier League away games (W1 D4), keeping a clean sheet in each of their last three. No side is on a longer current unbeaten run on the road in the competition, while the Seagulls are looking to pick up consecutive away wins for the first time since November 2017.
