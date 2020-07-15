Southampton vs Brighton preview, team news, prediction, kick-off

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Southampton vs Brighton in the Premier League on Thursday (kick-off 8.15pm).

Team news

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl will check on weary legs ahead of Thursday's clash with Brighton.

Saints are preparing for the second of three games in six days, the first of which saw them draw 2-2 at Manchester United on Monday.

There are no fresh injuries, but Yan Valery (muscle), Moussa Djenepo (calf) and Sofiane Boufal (thigh) look set to remain absent.

2:12 A preview of the midweek games in matchweek 36 of the Premier League, including Arsenal's clash with Liverpool and Aston Villa's trip to Everton

Brighton have no fresh selection concerns for the trip to St Mary's.

Albion boss Graham Potter is still without injured duo Steven Alzate (groin) and Jose Izquierdo (knee).

Seagulls top scorer Neal Maupay is likely to return after coming off the bench in the defeat to Manchester City, while Dan Burn and Tariq Lamptey could be recalled in defence.

Image: Neal Maupay celebrates scoring Brighton's winner against Arsenal

How to follow

Keep up-to-date with our dedicated live blog, as well as highlights published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full-time.

0:47 Chris Wilder, Sean Dyche and Graham Potter react to the news that Manchester City's two-year European ban has been overturned

Latest confirmed Premier League games live on Sky Sports

Liverpool trophy lift to be live on Sky Sports on Wednesday July 22

All matches on final weekend of Premier League season will kick off at 4pm on Sunday July 26

In total, Sky Sports is showing 64 matches from the Premier League's restart - 39 exclusive to subscribers and an extra 25 available on Sky's free-to-air channel 'Pick'

Get Sky Sports - £18 Premier League and Football channel offer

It's set to be an enthralling finish to the season and you can follow all the drama with Sky Sports as the battle for survival and the race for Europe reaches a climax.

Sky Sports has launched a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.

You can also follow the action with our dedicated live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch free match highlights from every game shortly after full-time on our digital platforms and YouTube channel.

3:02 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win at Brighton

Charlie Nicholas' prediction

Brighton are safe, although they won't admit it. Brighton do play the right way but I have to admit I thought they would have changed their style up post-restart.

Graham Potter wants to play out from the back, but I was not sure he had the right defenders to do that. He has asked that of them and I thought they would be more vulnerable alongside the lack of goals in the team, but yet they have managed to get there.

At this stage of the season it is not about performances, it is about getting over the line - they have done it and congratulations to them.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has taken advantage of people questioning whether he should still be there, but Southampton have been one of the most promising teams since the break. People have suggested Southampton may be in meltdown off the field but I do not think it was as dramatic as people thought.

Hasenhuttl has got the players on board - they like his personality. They proved a point at Old Trafford yet again and have come a long way since the 9-0 drubbing at the hands of Leicester. I do think they will continue their form, and they will win comfortably here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-1 (18/1 with Sky Bet)

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 2-2 draw between Manchester United and Southampton

Opta stats