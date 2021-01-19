Southampton 2-0 Shrewsbury: Dan N'Lundulu, James Ward-Prowse put Saints into FA Cup round four

Goals from Dan N'Lundulu and James Ward-Prowse ensured Southampton avoided an upset with a 2-0 FA Cup third-round win over Shrewsbury.

A strong Saints side took the lead with a quarter of an hour gone when young forward N'Lundulu fired home.

But they had to wait until the final minute of the game to seal victory, when Ward-Prowse doubled the lead to end the Shrews' hopes of an upset in the re-arranged third-round game.

Victory against the League One club sees Ralph Hasenhuttl's side set up an all-Premier League tie against holders Arsenal on Saturday; kick-off 12.15pm.

FA Cup fourth round draw Cheltenham vs Manchester City

Bournemouth vs Crawley

Swansea vs Nottingham Forest

Manchester United vs Liverpool

Southampton vs Arsenal

Barnsley vs Norwich

Chorley vs Wolves

Millwall vs Bristol City

Brighton vs Blackpool

Wycombe vs Tottenham

Fulham vs Burnley

Sheffield United vs Plymouth Argyle

Chelsea vs Luton

West Ham vs Doncaster

Brentford vs Leicester

Everton vs Sheffield Wednesday

How Saints booked their fourth-round spot...

Dan N'Lundulu netted on his first start for Southampton in the 17th minute before James Ward-Prowse sealed the win with a clever curled free-kick, setting up a clash with Arsenal in the next round.

The Shrews were without manager Steve Cotterill who had to watch the game from his hospital bed as he continues his recovery from Covid-19. The 56-year-old was admitted to hospital after his symptoms took a turn for the worse and has spent time in intensive care.

Image: Shrewsbury assistant manager Aaron Wilbraham reacts during the game

The game, originally scheduled for January 9, was postponed following a coronavirus outbreak at the Shropshire club, which saw their training ground closed for 10 days and their last match was a win over Blackpool on December 29.

The game started slowly as Ibrahima Diallo drove wide with the first sight of goal for either side.

Southampton took the lead in the 17th minute with the first real chance of the game, N'Lundulu slotting the ball into the far corner for his first goal for the club.

The goal was allowed to stand after a VAR check for handball against Caleb Watts as he controlled a long ball. Shrewsbury were unable to clear and the ball fell to N'Lundulu who put it through the legs of Scott Golbourne before it found the net.

Image: Southampton's Dan N'Lundulu celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal

In the second half, the visitors looked to hit back through Harry Chapman, who drove down the right and into the penalty area but his strike went wide of the target.

Goalkeeper Matija Sarkic had to dive to make a save to deny Jack Stephens adding to Saints' tally from a Ward-Prowse corner.

Shrewsbury defender Aaron Pierre had to hook the ball off the line to keep his team in the tie after a ball from Jake Vokins, who scored in the win over Huddersfield at the same stage of last season's competition, found Watts, whose shot was parried by the goalkeeper onto the defender and almost into the net.

Just before the full-time whistle, Ward-Prowse put the game beyond doubt when he stepped up to take a free-kick just outside the area and expertly curled the ball over the wall, with Sarkic unable to keep it out.

FA Cup fifth-round draw Brentford or Leicester vs Brighton or Blackpool

Swansea or Nottingham Forest vs Cheltenham or Man City

Everton or Sheff Wed vs Wycombe or Tottenham

Barnsley or Norwich vs Chelsea or Luton

Chorley or Wolves vs Southampton or Arsenal

Sheff Utd or Plymouth vs Millwall or Bristol City

Man Utd or Liverpool vs West Ham or Doncaster

Fulham or Burnley vs Bournemouth or Crawley

What the managers said...

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl: "Every young lad did a good job. You could see in the dressing room they were a little bit nervous. They have to be brave, they know what they have to do and it was a good first game for them.

"We tried [to score a second earlier]. It is not important to score three or four goals - it is important to go to the next round.

On facing Arsenal in the next round: "It will be a little bit tougher. But for us, it is a chance to step into the next round."

Shrewsbury assistant coach Aaron Wilbraham said: "I am really proud of the boys. To be off for 14 days and come back and have three days' training for a game against Premier League opposition - I thought they were unbelievable.

"If you give (James) Ward-Prowse a free-kick there, you know what he can do. We were always in the game and put them under pressure."