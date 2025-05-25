Southampton vs Arsenal. Premier League.
St. Mary's StadiumAttendance31,289.
Southampton 1-2 Arsenal: Martin Odegaard scores winner as Gunners break record for consecutive final-day victories
Report and free match highlights as Arsenal miss chance to win on Premier League final day; Kieran Tierney gave the Gunners the lead on his final game for Arsenal, but Ross Stewart equalised from a corner; Martin Odegaard scored late on as Arsenal finish in second place
Sunday 25 May 2025 18:09, UK
Martin Odegaard hit a late winner as Arsenal ended their season with a 2-1 win at bottom club Southampton, who finished the season with just 12 points.
Mikel Arteta's Gunners only needed a point to mathematically secure second place in the Premier League and took all three at the end, in the process setting a new record for most consecutive final-day matches won.
The visitors were frustrated for most of their final league game, and their last before the transfer window. Mikel Merino struck the bar, while Gabriel Martinelli saw a one-on-one saved by former Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.
- Final Premier League table | Watch PL highlights for free
- As it happened | Teams | Match stats
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- 80% of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports
- Premier League 2025/25 dates | Summer transfer window 2025 key dates
Instead, their opener came from an unlikely source in Kieran Tierney. Playing his last game before rejoining Celtic on a free transfer, the defender finished at the near post from Ben White's cross and celebrated wildly.
But Arsenal were pegged back after the break. After Saints debutant Jay Robinson tested David Raya with a near-post drive, the home side levelled from the resulting corner as Ross Stewart headed home from close range for his first goal since January 2023.
Despite that, Raya still shared the Golden Glove, as Nottingham Forest's Matz Sels also failed to keep a clean sheet, with the pair tied on 13 shutouts for the season.
Arsenal pushed for a winner, as Martinelli saw an effort cleared off the line by Yuki Sugawara, while substitute Bukayo Saka had a goal disallowed for offside after Declan Rice saw an effort well saved by Ramsdale.
Player ratings
Southampton: Ramsdale (7); Sugawara (6), Wood (6), Taylor (7), Welington (6); Downes (6), Ugochukwu (6), Fernandes (6); Stewart (7), Sulemana (7), Robinson (7)
Subs used: Onuachu (6), Smallbone (n/a), Archer (n/a), Kayi Sanda (n/a)
Arsenal: Raya (7); White (8), Kiwior (6), Tierney (7), Zinchenko (6); Partey (6), Rice (6) Nwaneri (7); Sterling (5), Merino (6), Martinelli (7)
Subs used: Saka (6), Trossard, (7), Havertz (6), Lewis-Skelly (6), Odegaard (8)
Player of the match: Ben White
But then Odegaard exchanged passes with fellow substitute Leandro Trossard to rifle a shot into the bottom corner. The result means Arsenal have set a new top-flight record of 14 straight final-day matches won - breaking Liverpool's streak set in 1924.
Not quite a trophy, but a positive note to end on.
More to follow.
Story of the match in stats...
Sky Sports to show 215 live PL games from next season
From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.
And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.