Southampton 0-3 Aston Villa: Ollie Watkins on target as in-form Villans seal fifth win in six Premier League games

Aston Villa's push for a top-five finish gained further momentum as they beat already-relegated Southampton 3-0 at St Mary's.

Within 15 minutes of their second-half introductions, Ollie Watkins and Donyell Malen sealed a fifth win in six games for Unai Emery's side, shortly after Marco Asensio's penalty was saved by Aaron Ramsdale.

Asensio's second penalty in second-half stoppage time was also saved, but fellow substitute John McGinn tucked away the rebound to add the gloss.

Villa climb to fifth with six games remaining, one point behind Manchester City in fourth and four behind third-placed Nottingham Forest.

Image: Watkins' stunning strike gave Villa a 1-0 lead

Relegation last weekend after defeat to Spurs left Southampton with one main aim for the remainder of the season: beat Derby's worst-ever Premier League points return of 11.

Even with the element of pressure brought by trying beat the drop out of the equation, they almost went behind twice inside the first two minutes of the game, with Marcus Rashford and Ian Maatsen going close.

Saints soon sat back into a low block and frustrated their visitors, who were dominant in terms of possession and volume of shots, but recorded just 0.65 xG in the first half.

Image: Aaron Ramsdale is congratulated by team-mates after saving the first of two penalties

In fact, Southampton arguably had the better chances, which both came from Kyle Walker-Peters crosses. Cameron Archer beat Tyrone Mings for pace and forced Emi Martinez to bat away at the near post, before Paul Onuachu headed into the side netting at the far post.

Shortly after the hour, Unai Emery brought on Watkins and Malen, which changed the game.

Watkins first drew a foul from Jan Bednarek and won a penalty. But though Asensio's spot-kick was brilliantly saved, St Mary's was quietened when the England international stuck out a leg to guide Tielemans' long ball forward beyond Ramsdale.

Image: Donyell Malen doubled Villa's advantage

Malen had the freedom of the south coast to fire home less than five minutes later, which sparked a mass exodus by the home fans that has become commonplace in recent months.

Referee Thomas Bramall pointed to the spot late on when Jack Stephens caught McGinn in the box, and though Asensio was denied again after a weak effort, McGinn was on hand to finish the job.

