Southampton 0-1 Bournemouth: Marcus Tavernier's second-half strike leaves Saints staring at relegation

Southampton's slide towards relegation looks to be almost complete after Marcus Tavernier's second-half strike gave Bournemouth a 1-0 win at St Mary's.

Saints have now been cut adrift at the bottom of the Premier League, with Ruben Selles' side - who failed to display any urgency until the final minutes of such a crucial game - now six points from safety with just five matches still to play.

There was heartbreak for the home fans in the final moments when Che Adams' equaliser was disallowed for a marginal offside, and their reaction at full-time suggested they know their side's race is almost run.

There was delight in the away end though, with the result providing Bournemouth with a huge boost to their hopes of survival. Gary O'Neil's side are now 14th, seven points above the drop zone and likely needing just one more win to confirm their top-flight status for another season.

How Cherries eased Saints towards the drop

Image: Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier (right) celebrates scoring the game's only goal

If this was a night that required all of Southampton’s fight, spirit and energy in a bid to inject life into their desperate attempt to escape relegation, somebody should have told Selles and his players.

The hosts edged a cagey opening 15 minutes, with Theo Walcott testing Neto with a low drive and Adam Armstrong glancing a shot against the post from a tight angle, but they were quickly overcome with nerves during a stormy night on the south coast.

Team news Southampton: Alex McCarthy made his first league start of the season in place of the dropped Gavin Bazunu, while Duje Caleta-Car replaced Armel Bella-Kothcap

Bournemouth: Marcos Senesi came in for the ineligible Jack Stephens, while Matias Vina replaced Adam Smith

The nerves emanating from the home crowd were audible and grew louder with every slip and misplaced pass, with Alex McCarthy - starting over Gavin Bazunu, who was dropped - failing to inspire confidence.

The goalkeeper - who was making his first Premier League start of the season - was relieved to see Matias Vina’s goal ruled out for a tight offside against Dominic Solanke, and the Cherries striker then flashed a shot over the bar after the Saints’ defence allowed him to wander into their penalty area.

The hosts were then struck with their first body blow at half-time when inspirational captain James Ward-Prowse failed to appear for the second half due to illness.

This prompted a curious decision from Selles, who replaced the midfielder with Lyanco, a centre-back, and switched to a five-player defence.

This only served to encourage Bournemouth, who swiftly hit their rivals with their second blow as Tavernier danced in from the right wing before guiding a shot past McCarthy and inside the far post.

Jan Bednarek then got away with a blatant handball before Tavernier - who has been hampered by injuries in 2023 - left the field with his head in his hands after suffering a hamstring issue.

Saints finally mustered some sort of fightback in the final minutes and thought they had grabbed an equaliser when Adams volleyed past Neto, only for VAR to reveal a fractional offside against the striker to dash his celebrations and likely end any hopes of St Mary’s hosting Premier League football again next season.

Selles failing to make his case with unambitious Saints

Image: Selles has failed to oversee a turnaround since becoming Saints' interim manager

Ruben Selles made no attempts to hide his ambitions of taking on the Southampton job on a full-time basis after replacing the sacked Nathan Jones in February, and he backed up his words with a victory at Chelsea in his first game as the interim boss.

But any uplift brought about by the former assistant manager was short-lived, with the home victory over Leicester last month the only one of the last 11 games Saints have won under the Spaniard.

Chief among Selles’ issues has been an inability to resolve Southampton’s lack of purpose in the first halves of games, with his side failing to score a first-half goal in 24 of their 33 Premier League games this season - the most in the top flight.

They again allowed the opening 45 minutes against Bournemouth to drift, failing to capitalise on their marginal superiority during the opening exchanges.

That was perhaps caused by a lack of confidence playing in front of their own supporters, and Southampton never really looked like improving on their dreadful home form, particularly with Selles persisting with a defensive set up in a game they had to win.

Saints have now lost 11 games at St Mary’s this season - their most in a single league season - and Selles will have to engineer a miracle during a tough final five games to fulfil his ambitions of remaining in the dugout.

Opta stats: Bournemouth's record-breaking away run

Bournemouth have won three top-flight away games in a row for the first time ever.

Southampton have gone 1-0 down in 24 of their 33 Premier League games in 2022-23, more than any other side; only in 1993-94 (25) did they concede the opener more often in a campaign in the competition.

Southampton have kept just four clean sheets in the Premier League this season, fewer than any other side, with no team in England's top four tiers registering fewer (Forest Green also on 4).

Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier has registered eight goal involvements in his last seven starts in the Premier League (4 goals, 4 assists).

Bournemouth forward Dominic Solanke has registered 12 goal involvements in the Premier League this season in 28 games (5 goals, 7 assists), five more than he managed in three previous seasons in the competition combined (4 goals, 3 assists in 63 games).

