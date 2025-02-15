Southampton 1-3 Bournemouth: Cherries up to fifth in Premier League with south coast derby win

Bournemouth moved above Chelsea into fifth place in the Premier League with 3-1 win over sorry Southampton in the south coast derby.

Saints were seeking to record consecutive top-flight wins for the first time since February 2022 but that mission was quickly derailed during a blistering start from Bournemouth.

Ryan Christie lit up the first half, providing the cross for Dango Ouattara's opener before thumping home a second himself from 22 yards.

Southampton offered little until Tyler Dibling sprang from the bench and Kamaldeen Sulemana gave them hope with a powerful finish.

But that goal only sparked the Cherries back into life and Marcus Tavernier made the game safe late on.

Player ratings Southampton:Ramsdale (8), Walker-Peters (6), Bree (5), Bednarek (6), Wellington (5), Wood (5), Smallbone (5), Aribo (7), Fernandes (7), Sulemana (7), Onuachu (6)



Subs used: Dibling (7), Sugawara (6), Archer (6)



Bournemouth: Kepa (7), Cook (7), Zabarnyi (7), Huijsen (8), Kerkez (7), Christie (9), Adams (7), Brooks (6), Kluivert (7), Semenyo (8), Ouattara (7)



Subs used: Tavernier (8), Jebbison (7), Sinisterra (7)



Player of the match: Ryan Christie

Defeat for bottom club Southampton was their 20th of a miserable top-flight campaign as their near neighbours deservedly claimed local bragging rights and a first league double in this fixture. Ivan Juric's beleaguered side sit 10 points from safety, having now played a game more than 17th-placed Wolves.

With fifth place likely to be enough for a chance at Champions League qualification, the Bournemouth fans constantly sang about going on a European adventure and with their exciting team, it is a possibility.

Analysis: Christie shows his class

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones:

Andoni Iraola is a special manager. Not only because of his unique and barnstorming football philosophies but also because how his ability to completely reinvent players. Christie is the perfect example.

Once a player that was a chief creator of goals in forward areas that carried lots of quality he is now a midfield enforcer and the relentless pulse that makes this Bournemouth team play at such ferocious velocity.

That was on show here again but sprinkled with the class of the Christie of old where he produced two moments of supreme quality. His cross for Ouattara was impossible to defend such was the trajectory and his finish for his goal was equally as devastating. He is becoming a master of his trade in the Bournemouth midfield.

Analysis: Why was Dibling benched?

Image: Tyler Dibling changed the game in Southampton's favour

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones:

A player of Dibling's quality should not be warming the bench of a team with just nine points from 25 Premier League games. His omission from the starting XI when Southampton need to win football matches was very odd.

Yes, he's inexperienced and perhaps not the most disciplined out of possession but he's a special player and one that Saints should be putting on show considering the reported interest and £50m price tag. Ivan Juric threw him into the game with 56 minutes gone which subsequently triggered Southampton's best spell of the match - that wasn't a coincidence. Dibling went searching for the ball, driving Bournemouth back with his silky way of handling the ball. In a season where there is little fun factor watching this team, Dibling needs to be the first name of the teamsheet.

Opta stats: Away day kings

Bournemouth are unbeaten in each of their last seven away Premier League games (W5 D2), with their 22 points won on the road in 2024-25 their joint-most in a top-flight season (also 22 in 2015-16).

Ouattara's seventh Premier League goal of the season was Bournemouth's 10th from a cross this season, only Arsenal (13) have more. Indeed, seven of those have come from open play, with only the Gunners (8) having more in 2024-25.

On what is his 93rd Premier League appearance, Christie has both scored and assisted in the same game for the first time.

Story of the match in stats