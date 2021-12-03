Southampton vs Brighton: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Southampton vs Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Jan Bednarek will miss Southampton's Premier League clash with Brighton on Saturday due to a calf injury.

The Poland defender trudged out of Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Leicester in the closing stages and will now miss out this weekend.

Stuart Armstrong will sit the game out with a heel complaint, while goalkeeper Fraser Forster picked up a knock in training and will also be out of action. Defender Jack Stephens is building fitness after a long-term knee injury.

Brighton will be without Jeremy Sarmiento, Adam Webster and Adam Lallana after all three were injured against West Ham in midweek.

Teenage winger Sarmiento was handed a full Premier League debut but it lasted just 13 minutes before he hobbled off with a hamstring issue.

Defender Webster was another first-half casualty after suffering a calf problem, and Lallana limped off late on with a leg injury which means he will miss out against his old club.

Southampton have lost just one of their eight Premier League meetings with Brighton (W3 D4). However, Saints are winless in all four such games at home against them (D3 L1), going down 2-1 in the most recent encounter.

Following their 2-1 win in this exact fixture last season, Brighton are looking to win consecutive away league games against Southampton for the very first time.

The home side have never won in eight Premier League meetings between Southampton and Brighton (D4 L4). Only Bournemouth vs Watford (10) has been played more often in the competition without the home side ever winning.

In south coast derbies (including Bournemouth, Brighton, Portsmouth and Southampton), Brighton have the lowest win rate in Premier League history, winning just two of their 14 such games (14%). Meanwhile, Southampton have won 41% of those fixtures in the competition (9/22).

Brighton are winless in nine Premier League matches (D7 L2), their fourth run of nine games without a win since joining the Premier League. However, the Seagulls haven't gone 10 in a row without a win in the top flight since a run between December 1982 and February 1983.

Only Burnley and Newcastle (14 each) have dropped more points when leading in the Premier League this season than Southampton (12), while Saints have dropped 69 points under Ralph Hasenhüttl since his first game in charge in December 2018, 13 more than any other club.

Southampton have lost just two of their last 12 home Premier League matches (W5 D5), having lost four of their previous five before this run (D1).

No side has won more points from losing positions in away Premier League matches this season than Brighton (6, level with West Ham). Three of their last five away goals have been scored in the 89th minute or later, altering the result of each match: Leandro Trossard's 90th-minute winner vs Brentford and two Neal Maupay equalisers in 1-1 draws against Crystal Palace (90th minute) and West Ham (89th minute).

Nathan Redmond has assisted in his last three home Premier League appearances - no player has ever assisted in four consecutive home matches for Southampton, while the last player to assist in four home appearances in a row for any side in the Premier League was Kevin De Bruyne in October 2019.

Southampton defender Jan Bednarek has scored in four Premier League games, all at St Mary's, and never ended on the winning side (D1 L3), despite scoring in each match to either give Saints the lead or when they were ahead. Only Dougie Freedman has scored in more home games in Premier League history and never ended on the winning side (six games in 1998-99 for Nottingham Forest).

Premier League Preview - Gerrard's Villa impact assessed | Rafa's problems at Everton | Brilliant Bernardo Silva

Peter Smith is joined by Sky Sports News Midlands reporter Rob Dorsett, features writer Nick Wright and football journalist Oliver Yew to look ahead to the Premier League weekend.

PART 1 | Rob Dorsett discusses Steven Gerrard's impact at Aston Villa, the club's ambitious plans, and the reasons behind Leicester's underwhelming start to the season.

PART 2 | Nick Wright assesses the problems facing Rafa Benitez at Everton and what Mikel Arteta must do to get a misfiring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back in form.

PART 3 | Oliver Yew reflects on Bernardo Silva's brilliant performances for Manchester City, the strength in depth at Pep Guardiola's disposal, and whether there's a chance of an upset at Watford.