Southampton 1-1 Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel still unbeaten as Blues boss

Mason Mount's second-half penalty earned Chelsea a 1-1 draw at Southampton as Thomas Tuchel remained unbeaten in charge of the west London club.

The struggling Saints, who came into the game having lost a club-record six top-flight games in a row, opened the scoring against the run of play thanks to on-loan Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino's well-taken strike just past the half-hour mark.

However, the visitors deservedly drew level early in the second period when Mount both won and scored a penalty to keep his side fourth in the Premier League.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's team, meanwhile, stay 13th in the table after picking up their first point since beating Liverpool at home at the start of January.

How the Saints ended six-game losing streak

The injury-hit Saints, who were missing six first-teamers against Chelsea, headed into Saturday lunchtime's tough-looking clash with the in-form visitors trying to regain the sort of form and spark that saw them top the table back in November, before a recent fall down the table.

Despite barely laying a glove on their opponents in the opening half an hour at St Mary's, it was the hosts who took the lead after 33 minutes after a well-worked move involving James Ward-Prowse and Nathan Redmond, who exchanged passes on halfway.

The Saints forward then split open the Chelsea back three with a lovely pass to release Minamino one on one with the returning Edouard Mendy, who was sat on the turf by the Japan international's clever dummy, before slotting home into the unguarded net.

Image: Chelsea's Mason Mount celebrates after scoring his side's equaliser at Soutahmpton

That goal, and the identity of the scorer, would no doubt have been cheered on at Anfield, but that joy was short lived, with the visitors - trailing for the first time under Tuchel - levelling matters nine minutes after half-time.

Mount was the man who was upended in the box by Danny Ings's rash tackle, leaving Anthony Taylor with little choice but to point to the spot, with the England international keeping his cool to send Alex McCarthy the wrong way for his fourth league goal of the campaign, all away from home.

Team news As expected, Southampton were without Kyle Walker-Peters this afternoon, meaning Mohammed Salisu made his full debut for the south coast club.



Meanwhile, N'Golo Kante started for Chelsea as Thomas Tuchel made four changes for the Blues' line-up. Edouard Mendy came back into the starting XI in goal after Monday's 2-0 home win over Newcastle. Kurt Zouma and Reece James also started the Premier League clash on the south coast, with Tammy Abraham retaining his place up front.

However, it was the home team who came the closest to taking all three points when Jannik Vestergaard's looping header hit the bar with 20 minutes to go, although that would have been a smash-and-grab win had the defender's gone in.

What's next?

Leeds United

Southampton Tuesday 23rd February 5:30pm Kick off 6:00pm

Southampton take on Leeds United at Elland Road on Tuesday at 6pm, with that game live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Chelsea

Manchester United Sunday 28th February 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Meanwhile, Chelsea travel to Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday (8pm), before they host Man Utd on Sunday February 28 (4.30pm), with that match also live on Sky Sports Premier League.