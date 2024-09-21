Southampton 1-1 Ipswich: Late Sam Morsy goal denies Saints first win of Premier League season

Ipswich left it late as Sam Morsy's strike denied Southampton a first league win of the season after the Saints had led through Tyler Dibling's opener until added time.

When Dibling scored after just five minutes, Southampton were dreaming of registering their first three points of the season. The 18-year-old's goal, a well-worked one with Adam Lallana's reverse pass playing him in before he sent Arijanet Muric the wrong way, put his side ahead in a game for the first time this season.

After the goal though, Ipswich rapidly found themselves on top of the home side, dominating both possession and chances for a sustained spell but failing to find a response. Their uncertainty in front of goal was very nearly punished with Cameron Archer's tame effort on goal bouncing off the upright after he had rounded the goalkeeper, a chance the home side would regret.

Ipswich found clear-cut opportunities hard to come by in the first half with Omari Hutchinson coming closest to really testing Aaron Ramsdale with a curling effort from distance. Ramsdale responded with a terrific stretching save.

In the second half, the game became more scrappy but it was Southampton who had the better chances. Fabrice Fernandes went close but his effort was wayward and, despite replacing Archer with Ben Brereton Diaz, they failed to find another breakthrough with the substitute forward missing a glaring effort of his own.

Seven minutes of added time was indicated by the fourth official and the home side were punished during that period as Ipswich skipper Morsy's effort from the edge of the box deflected off Joe Aribo to secure the visitors a late equaliser.

Image: Sam Morsy wheels away to celebrate after scoring a late equaliser for Ipswich at Southampton

The 1-1 draw handed Southampton their first point of the season after four consecutive defeats and saw Ipswich draw their third consecutive game.

