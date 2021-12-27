Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur. Premier League.

St. Mary's Stadium.

Southampton 0

    Tottenham Hotspur 0

      Southampton vs Tottenham: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

      Nathan Tella has completed his period of isolation for Covid-19 while Spurs have a doubt over Giovani Lo Celso; follow Southampton vs Tottenham in our dedicated live match blog; watch free match highlights on Sky Sports digital platforms and YouTube channel shortly after full-time.

      Monday 27 December 2021 13:22, UK

      Nathan Tella celebrates after scoring in Southampton&#39;s rout of Newport
      Image: Nathan Tella is back in contention for Southampton

      Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Southampton vs Tottenham in the Premier League on Tuesday; kick-off 3pm.

      Team news

      Nathan Tella could return to the Southampton squad for the visit of Tottenham.

      The young striker will have completed his spell of isolation after a recent positive Covid-19 test. Defenders Jack Stephens and Lyanco are still out due to the virus.

      Southampton provisional squad: Forster, Caballero, Lewis, Walker-Peters, Perraud, Livramento, Salisu, Bednarek, Valery, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Djenepo, Smallbone, Tella, Elyounoussi, Diallo, S.Armstrong, Long, A.Armstrong, Adams, Broja, Walcott.

      Tottenham have a doubt over Giovani Lo Celso for the trip to the south coast.

      The Argentinian picked up a calf injury in the warm down after Wednesday's Carabao Cup win over West Ham and was not involved against Crystal Palace on Boxing Day.

      Antonio Conte says he will assess those players who played against Palace ahead of the quick 48-hour turnaround, with Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) and Cristian Romero (hamstring) both out.

      Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Sanchez, Tanganga, Doherty, Davies, Dier, Rodon, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Winks, Skipp, Alli, Moura, Gil, Bergwijn, Kane, Lo Celso, Son, Scarlett.

      How to follow

      A look at some of the stats surrounding matchweek 20's Premier League fixtures.

      Follow Southampton vs Tottenham in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full-time.

      Last time out...

      FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win over Crystal Palace

      FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's win at West Ham

      Opta stats

      Antonio Conte tells Sky Sports that he believes his Tottenham team started slow, but is pleased with his side's 3-0 result against Crystal Palace and being able to keep another clean sheet.
      • Since their return to the Premier League in 2012, against no side have Southampton lost more games in the competition than they have vs Tottenham (13).
      • Spurs have lost two of their last three Premier League away games against Southampton, after a six-game unbeaten run at St Mary's in the competition (W4 D2). They did win this exact fixture 5-2 last season, however.
      • Southampton haven't won their final league game in any of the last 10 calendar years (D5 L5), since beating Huddersfield 4-1 in League One in 2010.
      • Spurs have lost their final league game in just one of the last 12 calendar years (W7 D4), losing 3-1 at home to Wolves in 2018. Spurs are winless in their last three such games (D2 L1), though their last two wins in these matches both came against Southampton (4-1 in 2016, 5-2 in 2017).
      • Southampton have lost just once at home in the Premier League this season (W2 D5), and are unbeaten in their last five at St Mary's (W2 D3). They last had a longer unbeaten home run in the competition between March and October 2016 (9 games).
      • Tottenham Hotspur have failed to score in either of their last two away Premier League games, managing just 15 shots combined in those games. They haven't gone three without a goal on the road since March 2014 under Tim Sherwood.
      • This is Tottenham's first Premier League away game in 51 days, since a 0-0 draw at Everton on 7th November. Excluding the 2019-20 season (with the lockdown enforced break), it's the longest gap any side has had between away games in a single campaign in the competition.
      • Tottenham are unbeaten in their six Premier League games under Antonio Conte (W4 D2), and he could become the first manager in the club's history to go without defeat in their first seven league games in charge of the club.
      • Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been involved in 16 goals in 11 Premier League starts against Southampton (10 goals, 6 assists). Kane had a hand in all five of Spurs' goals in their 5-2 win at St Mary's last season, scoring one and assisting each of Son Heung-min's four strikes.
      • Son Heung-min has been involved in 12 goals in 11 Premier League games for Spurs against Southampton (9 goals, 3 assists), more than he has versus any other side in the competition.
