Southampton vs Tottenham: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Southampton vs Tottenham in the Premier League on Tuesday; kick-off 3pm.
Team news
Nathan Tella could return to the Southampton squad for the visit of Tottenham.
The young striker will have completed his spell of isolation after a recent positive Covid-19 test. Defenders Jack Stephens and Lyanco are still out due to the virus.
Southampton provisional squad: Forster, Caballero, Lewis, Walker-Peters, Perraud, Livramento, Salisu, Bednarek, Valery, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Djenepo, Smallbone, Tella, Elyounoussi, Diallo, S.Armstrong, Long, A.Armstrong, Adams, Broja, Walcott.
Tottenham have a doubt over Giovani Lo Celso for the trip to the south coast.
Trending
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Martial, Haaland, Torres
- Klopp: Players at the edge but clubs won't allow more subs
- PDC World Darts Championship: Draw, Schedule & Results
- World Darts Championship returns LIVE!
- Maitland-Niles closing in on Roma move
- Papers: Bale to lead Real Madrid exodus
- Ref Watch: Could Zaha have escaped punishment?
- Martial tells Man Utd he wants to leave | Rangnick: No offers yet
- Tuchel: Demands 'not fair' on Covid-hit Chelsea squad
- Liverpool transfer rumours: Reds to wait for Danjuma?
The Argentinian picked up a calf injury in the warm down after Wednesday's Carabao Cup win over West Ham and was not involved against Crystal Palace on Boxing Day.
Antonio Conte says he will assess those players who played against Palace ahead of the quick 48-hour turnaround, with Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) and Cristian Romero (hamstring) both out.
Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Sanchez, Tanganga, Doherty, Davies, Dier, Rodon, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Winks, Skipp, Alli, Moura, Gil, Bergwijn, Kane, Lo Celso, Son, Scarlett.
How to follow
Follow Southampton vs Tottenham in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full-time.
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
Last time out...
Opta stats
- Since their return to the Premier League in 2012, against no side have Southampton lost more games in the competition than they have vs Tottenham (13).
- Spurs have lost two of their last three Premier League away games against Southampton, after a six-game unbeaten run at St Mary's in the competition (W4 D2). They did win this exact fixture 5-2 last season, however.
- Southampton haven't won their final league game in any of the last 10 calendar years (D5 L5), since beating Huddersfield 4-1 in League One in 2010.
- Spurs have lost their final league game in just one of the last 12 calendar years (W7 D4), losing 3-1 at home to Wolves in 2018. Spurs are winless in their last three such games (D2 L1), though their last two wins in these matches both came against Southampton (4-1 in 2016, 5-2 in 2017).
- Southampton have lost just once at home in the Premier League this season (W2 D5), and are unbeaten in their last five at St Mary's (W2 D3). They last had a longer unbeaten home run in the competition between March and October 2016 (9 games).
- Tottenham Hotspur have failed to score in either of their last two away Premier League games, managing just 15 shots combined in those games. They haven't gone three without a goal on the road since March 2014 under Tim Sherwood.
- This is Tottenham's first Premier League away game in 51 days, since a 0-0 draw at Everton on 7th November. Excluding the 2019-20 season (with the lockdown enforced break), it's the longest gap any side has had between away games in a single campaign in the competition.
- Tottenham are unbeaten in their six Premier League games under Antonio Conte (W4 D2), and he could become the first manager in the club's history to go without defeat in their first seven league games in charge of the club.
- Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been involved in 16 goals in 11 Premier League starts against Southampton (10 goals, 6 assists). Kane had a hand in all five of Spurs' goals in their 5-2 win at St Mary's last season, scoring one and assisting each of Son Heung-min's four strikes.
- Son Heung-min has been involved in 12 goals in 11 Premier League games for Spurs against Southampton (9 goals, 3 assists), more than he has versus any other side in the competition.