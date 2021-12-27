Southampton vs Tottenham: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Southampton vs Tottenham in the Premier League on Tuesday; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Nathan Tella could return to the Southampton squad for the visit of Tottenham.

The young striker will have completed his spell of isolation after a recent positive Covid-19 test. Defenders Jack Stephens and Lyanco are still out due to the virus.

Southampton provisional squad: Forster, Caballero, Lewis, Walker-Peters, Perraud, Livramento, Salisu, Bednarek, Valery, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Djenepo, Smallbone, Tella, Elyounoussi, Diallo, S.Armstrong, Long, A.Armstrong, Adams, Broja, Walcott.

Tottenham have a doubt over Giovani Lo Celso for the trip to the south coast.

The Argentinian picked up a calf injury in the warm down after Wednesday's Carabao Cup win over West Ham and was not involved against Crystal Palace on Boxing Day.

Antonio Conte says he will assess those players who played against Palace ahead of the quick 48-hour turnaround, with Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) and Cristian Romero (hamstring) both out.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Sanchez, Tanganga, Doherty, Davies, Dier, Rodon, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Winks, Skipp, Alli, Moura, Gil, Bergwijn, Kane, Lo Celso, Son, Scarlett.

