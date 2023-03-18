Southampton 3-3 Tottenham: Spurs throw away two-goal lead late on at bottom side to miss out on going third

Tottenham threw away a two-goal lead at bottom side Southampton as James Ward-Prowse's stoppage-time penalty rescued a 3-3 draw that saw Spurs miss the chance to move third.

Antonio Conte's fourth-placed side looked to be going above Manchester United as they took a 3-1 lead in the 74th minute.

But Theo Walcott inspired a late Southampton comeback as his close-range finish was followed by Ward-Prowse's 93rd-minute penalty to secure a vital draw for the home side that keeps them two points from safety.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Che Adams had brought Saints level 43 seconds into the second half following Pedro Porro's opener in first-half stoppage-time - his first Tottenham goal.

Harry Kane's header put the visitors back in front with Ivan Perisic scoring his first goal for the club to give Spurs a two-goal lead.

But strikes from Walcott and Ward-Prowse put a dent in the north London side's top-four hopes, as they now sit just two points above fifth-placed Newcastle, who have two games in hand.

How Spurs switched off to waste two-goal lead...

Image: Spurs missed the chance to go third

A stop-start first half saw four injury-enforced substitutions in the first 37 minutes.

Southampton lost both centre-backs - Armel Bella-Kotchap and Jan Bednarek - giving them a new pairing of Mohammed Salisu and Ainsley Maitland-Niles, while a tearful Richarlison lasted just five minutes for Spurs, who also had to replace Ben Davies.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Porro wasted two good openings to give Spurs the lead but made no mistake at the third attempt in the first minute of first-half stoppage-time as he hammered in off the crossbar after being picked out by Heung-Min Son.

But Southampton responded immediately after half-time as Walcott teed up Adams, who slid in an equaliser for his 10th goal of the season in all competitions.

Kane restored Spurs' lead in the 65th minute as he powered home a header at the back post from substitute Dejan Kulusevski's deft cross.

Image: Harry Kane heads Spurs back in front at Southampton

The England captain's 21st Premier League goal of the season was also his ninth headed goal this term, equalling Duncan Ferguson's single-season record in the competition from 1997-98.

Tottenham then looked set for all three points when substitute Perisic scored his first Tottenham goal in his 36th appearance with a downward volley in the 74th minute.

Image: Ivan Perisic is congratulated by team-mates after scoring Spurs' third goal at Southampton

But just three minutes later Saints were given a way back into the game when Walcott finished off Sekou Mara's knock down from close range.

Southampton then had the chance to complete the comeback when they were awarded a penalty in the 90th minute after Spurs substitute Pape Sarr caught Maitland-Niles in the area at a corner.

Ward-Prowse, who had missed his last two spot-kicks, made no mistake this time to equalise past his former Southampton team-mate Fraser Forster.

Spurs nearly snatched the win with the last touch of the game but Clement Lenglet headed over from Perisic's cross to cap off a frustrating afternoon for Conte's side.

Both sides will next be in action in April with the international break getting under way after this weekend.

Southampton return with a pivotal game at the bottom as they go to relegation rivals West Ham on April 2, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 2pm.

Next for Tottenham is another trip to a struggling side as they face Everton at Goodison Park on April 3 in the Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 8pm.