Southampton vs West Ham: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Southampton vs West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.
Team news
Southampton will be without winger Theo Walcott for the visit of West Ham.
Walcott has been ruled out with an unspecified minor issue and is joined on the sidelines by Stuart Armstrong and Will Smallbone, and forward Shane Long, who returned a positive Covid-19 test.
West Ham manager David Moyes has named an unchanged team for all three of the Hammers' Premier League games this season but could be tempted to introduce signings Kurt Zouma, Alex Kral and Nikola Vlasic.
Arthur Masuaku (knee) is being monitored ahead of the trip to the south coast after making his return to training.
Trending
- Ole: Ronaldo will 'definitely' play vs Newcastle
- Bottas beats Hamilton, Verstappen in Italian GP qualifying
- PL predictions: Back Ronaldo to take centre stage
- Mendy to go on trial next year accused of rape
- Tuchel on mentality, Van Gaal, and morning runs
- How Saul makes Chelsea stronger
- Hamilton dominates Verstappen before Friday qualifying
- McKay steps down as Celtic chief executive
- Messi nets hat-trick to break Pele record
- Westwood questions Ryder Cup qualification process
How to follow
Follow Southampton vs West Ham in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel at 5.15pm.
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
Last time out...
Opta stats
- Southampton have lost two of their last three home league games against West Ham (D1), as many as they had in their previous 16 against the Hammers at St Mary's/The Dell (W8 D6 L2).
- West Ham have won six of their last seven Premier League meetings with Southampton (D1), scoring 15 goals and conceding just twice in this run (5 clean sheets).
- West Ham have won more Premier League games against Southampton (19) than they have against any other opponent in the competition. Meanwhile, the Hammers have only scored more Premier League goals against Newcastle (60) and Tottenham (60) than they have against Saints (58).
- Southampton have kept just one clean sheet in their last 24 Premier League games, conceding in each of their last 14 since a 2-0 win against Sheffield United in March. It's their longest run without a clean sheet in the competition since September 2016 (16 games).
- Since David Moyes returned to West Ham in January 2020, the Hammers are one of just four Premier League clubs to have scored 100 goals in the competition, along with Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool.
- As well as being the joint-highest scorers in the Premier League this season (10), West Ham have the best shot conversion rate in the competition (19.6%). With an xG tally of 6.6, the Hammers have also scored 3.4 goals more than would be expected, the joint-highest number in the competition.
- Southampton have lost more Premier League games than any other side in 2021 so far (16), while of sides to have played across both campaigns, Saints have also won fewer points than any other Premier League side this calendar year (19).