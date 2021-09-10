Southampton vs West Ham: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Southampton vs West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Southampton will be without winger Theo Walcott for the visit of West Ham.

Walcott has been ruled out with an unspecified minor issue and is joined on the sidelines by Stuart Armstrong and Will Smallbone, and forward Shane Long, who returned a positive Covid-19 test.

West Ham manager David Moyes has named an unchanged team for all three of the Hammers' Premier League games this season but could be tempted to introduce signings Kurt Zouma, Alex Kral and Nikola Vlasic.

Arthur Masuaku (knee) is being monitored ahead of the trip to the south coast after making his return to training.

Last time out...

Opta stats