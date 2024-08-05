St Johnstone 1-2 Aberdeen : Jimmy Thelin claims victory in first Premiership match as Dons boss

Aberdeen won their first Premiership match under Jimmy Thelin to spoil Geoff Brown's farewell at St Johnstone.

The new Dons boss followed up his unbeaten League Cup group stage campaign with a convincing display at McDiarmid Park on the night the hosts paid tribute to their former owner.

Nicky Devlin headed home the opener with Jamie McGrath doubling their lead after the break with a clinical finish.

St Johnstone, who lost Sam McClelland to injury, were given hope by Gavin Molloy's own goal but they could not find an equaliser despite a late spell of pressure.

Thelin is the first Aberdeen boss to win his first five games in charge as Craig Levein's new signings failed to shine.

Dons impress at sell-out McDiarmid

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nicky Devlin finds space and heads in a corner from Jamie McGrath to score the first goal of the season for Aberdeen

It was a big night for St Johnstone with over 9,000 fans present to see former chairman Brown taking part in a pre-match ceremony to mark the main stand at McDiarmid Park being named in his honour.

New majority shareholder Adam Webb performed the duties as Brown was thanked following his 38-year stint as owner.

Saints have struggled for Premiership survival in the three seasons since Brown's guardianship peaked with a cup double and they did not do enough to get Webb's tenure off to a positive start in the league.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player St Johnstone pay tribute to their former owner Geoff Brown in a special pre-match celebration

Craig Levein's side also suffered a major injury blow with Sam McClelland being carried off on a stretcher early in the second half with what appeared to be an Achilles problem.

The home side started brightly and Lewis Neilson twice threatened early in his debut.

But Aberdeen soon imposed themselves as an attacking force. Ester Sokler saw a goal disallowed for offside and was denied by Josh Rae in a one-on-one. The goalkeeper also saved well from Sivert Nilsen's header.

Miovski hit the bar from 30 yards before Devlin put Aberdeen in front midway through the half with a free header from McGrath's corner.

Rae saved from Miovski as Aberdeen continued to push.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A clinical move from Aberdeen allowed Jamie McGrath to score their second

Saints were largely restricted to long-range efforts that failed to trouble Dimitar Mitov on his early return to his former home.

The visitors extended their lead in the 62nd minute when McGrath ran onto Nilsen's through-ball and slotted into the corner of the net.

St Johnstone pressed for a lifeline and Mitov made a flying save from Matt Smith's curling effort from 22 yards.

Adama Sidibeh missed a good chance to give the home fans hope when he volleyed towards the corner flag.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gavin Molloy's own goal gave St Johnstone a chance

Kirk's arrival in the 86th minute proved the catalyst for a grandstand finish. Some direct running and a drilled cross led to Molloy putting through his own net two minutes later and Mitov had to get down well to stop the former Hearts player's low strike during some stoppage-time pressure.

Thelin: We will evolve

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin admits it was a difficult win

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin on Sky Sports:

"I'm really, really happy for the players, the staff and the fans as it was a big away support.

"It was nice feelings after the game to celebrate together with them.

"Everybody helped each other and there was good team spirit. I'm happy every player defended when we needed to and if we were sharper in the transition we could have maybe had some more chances.

"I think in every game you will see [us get] more sharp. You can always evolve things during the season but it's the first league game and I'm happy with three league points away."

Levein: My players will get it right

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following his side's defeat to Aberdeen, St Johnstone manager Craig Levein said they were unfortunate not to take a point

St Johnstone boss Craig Levein on Sky Sports:

"That's the worst way of losing. Playing well and losing.

"I was pleased. We started the game well, Aberdeen got a little bit on top then we changed the shape and got back in control and I thought we were a little bit unfortunate not to take at least a point from the game.

"[The second goal] knocked us back a little bit but we got back on track and I thought we finished the game really strongly and there were some really good performances out there.

"It's frustrating. We need to defend better, but I have to make allowances at times as the defence is quite new.

"From what I've seen tonight they'll get it right over the next four or five weeks."

What's coming up in the Scottish Premiership?