St Johnstone 0-6 Celtic: Kyogo stars as Brendan Rodgers' side maintain perfect Scottish Premiership record

Celtic thumped managerless St Johnstone 6-0 to reclaim top spot in the Scottish Premiership.

Brendan Rodgers side now lead proceedings by virtue of goal difference, scoring 20 times overall without reply, and winning six from six - an impeccable record only matched by Aberdeen.

They have totalled 17 consecutive victories stretching back to last term.

Attention now turns to Europe with a midweek trip to Borussia Dortmund, where Celtic will hope for more magic from star man Kyogo.

Image: Celtic maintained their perfect start to the Scottish Premiership season

The forward scored either side of a Paulo Bernardo stunner, which he set up, to kill St Johnstone's resistance before the game even reached halfway.

Image: Kyogo took his personal tally to four goals for the season in all competitions

Callum McGregor's fine goalscoring form continued to add a fourth after the break, taking his personal tally to four - all from outside the box. "It's nice, I keep flying in and enjoying it," the captain reflected. "The guys were first class, we can really enjoy tonight."

Daizen Maeda nodded a fifth before the night was out, while three substitutes combined to gift Adam Idah the chance to finish a sumptuous team move and complete the exhibition seven minutes from time.

Rodgers will now take his side to Germany to face Champions League runners-up Dortmund on Tuesday in top goalscoring form, and confident they can, at the very least, test the Bundesliga's fourth-placed side.

Image: Callum McGregor scored another stunner from outside the box

Rodgers: Games like this test our mentality

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers speaking to Premier Sports:

"I thought this was an opportunity for us to show our mentality, because all the noise has been about Borussia Dortmund. I want a Champions League mentality here, in the league. The counter-pressing was pleasing, because I want that to be our point of difference.

"We wanted to keep our rhythm going. Some brilliant goals. Nothing pleases me more than Daizen Maeda making a tracking run in the 86th minute to recover the ball.

"We are in a good flow at the moment. This is not a tick-box exercise, it's the opportunity to show a really good mentality. I want to see what the players do when they come to grounds like this."