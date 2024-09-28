 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

St. Johnstone vs Celtic. Scottish Premiership.

McDiarmid ParkAttendance7,036.

St. Johnstone 0

    Celtic 6

    • K Furuhashi (35th minute, 45th minute)
    • P Goncalves Bernardo (43rd minute)
    • C McGregor (54th minute)
    • D Maeda (72nd minute)
    • A Idah (83rd minute)

    Latest Scottish Premiership Odds

    St Johnstone 0-6 Celtic: Kyogo stars as Brendan Rodgers' side maintain perfect Scottish Premiership record

    Report as Celtic hit managerless St Johnstone for six during a relentless display of attacking brilliance; Kyogo scored twice and assisted another; Paulo Bernardo and Callum McGregor scored long-range stunners; Adam Idah converted a superb team move late on

    By Laura Hunter

    Saturday 28 September 2024 20:36, UK

    Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

    Watch highlights from the William Hill Scottish Premiership match between St Johnstone and Celtic

    Celtic thumped managerless St Johnstone 6-0 to reclaim top spot in the Scottish Premiership.

    Brendan Rodgers side now lead proceedings by virtue of goal difference, scoring 20 times overall without reply, and winning six from six - an impeccable record only matched by Aberdeen.

    They have totalled 17 consecutive victories stretching back to last term.

    Attention now turns to Europe with a midweek trip to Borussia Dortmund, where Celtic will hope for more magic from star man Kyogo.

    Celtic beat St Johnstone 4-0
    Image: Celtic maintained their perfect start to the Scottish Premiership season

    The forward scored either side of a Paulo Bernardo stunner, which he set up, to kill St Johnstone's resistance before the game even reached halfway.

    Trending

    Kyogo was on target twice in the first half
    Image: Kyogo took his personal tally to four goals for the season in all competitions

    Callum McGregor's fine goalscoring form continued to add a fourth after the break, taking his personal tally to four - all from outside the box. "It's nice, I keep flying in and enjoying it," the captain reflected. "The guys were first class, we can really enjoy tonight."

    Daizen Maeda nodded a fifth before the night was out, while three substitutes combined to gift Adam Idah the chance to finish a sumptuous team move and complete the exhibition seven minutes from time.

    Also See:

    Rodgers will now take his side to Germany to face Champions League runners-up Dortmund on Tuesday in top goalscoring form, and confident they can, at the very least, test the Bundesliga's fourth-placed side.

    Callum McGregor scored another stunner from outside the box
    Image: Callum McGregor scored another stunner from outside the box

    Rodgers: Games like this test our mentality

    Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers speaking to Premier Sports:

    "I thought this was an opportunity for us to show our mentality, because all the noise has been about Borussia Dortmund. I want a Champions League mentality here, in the league. The counter-pressing was pleasing, because I want that to be our point of difference.

    "We wanted to keep our rhythm going. Some brilliant goals. Nothing pleases me more than Daizen Maeda making a tracking run in the 86th minute to recover the ball.

    "We are in a good flow at the moment. This is not a tick-box exercise, it's the opportunity to show a really good mentality. I want to see what the players do when they come to grounds like this."

    What's coming up in the Scottish Premiership?

    A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!
    A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!

    Tom from Southampton is ONE MILLION POUNDS richer after correctly predicting six scorelines!
    A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!
    A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!

    Tom from Southampton became a millionaire for free with Super 6! Could you be the next jackpot winner? Play for free!

    Around Sky

    Other Sports

    Get Sky Sports

    Other Sports

    Not got Sky? Stream Sky Sports with NOW!