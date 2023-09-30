St Johnstone 1-1 Livingston: Saints stay winless after Sean Kelly earns Livingston a point

St Johnstone remain bottom of the cinch Premiership without a victory after a Sean Kelly penalty earned Livingston a draw at McDiarmid Park.

Dara Costelloe struck first for Saints before the break to give them hope of a first league win of the campaign.

But a controversial spot-kick early in the second half, converted by Kelly, allowed Livi to haul themselves back level.

Saints skipper Liam Gordon was then sent off late on following the intervention of VAR to heap more woes on the Perth hosts.

How the drama unfolded at McDiarmid Park

Livingston dominated possession in the first half but struggled in attack and it was the home side who enjoyed the majority of the opportunities in front of goal.

After just 12 minutes, a Max Kucheriavyi corner was returned to him on the left and his second delivery squeezed through a crowded box to Costelloe, who poked his shot wide from 16 yards out.

Livi responded with a Mo Sangare header and a Tom Parkes shot in quick succession from Kelly's corner, but both were blocked by the resolute Saints defence.

It then all opened up for the hosts in the 20th minute when Graham Carey burrowed his way to the bye-line and picked out Luke Jephcott with his cutback. However, the forward's goal-bound shot was blocked by strike partner Costelloe in a crowded six-yard box.

Jamie Brandon threatened at the other end for the visitors 10 minutes before the break after a slick attack, but the full-back's shot was too straight to trouble Dimitar Mitov in the Saints goal.

Just a minute later, the home side surged in front. Saints seized possession in the heart of the pitch and Dan Phillips' threaded through-ball picked out the run of Burnley loanee Costelloe, who drilled in his first goal for the club from 25 yards.

Just four minutes later, Livi defender Ayo Obileye was relieved to see his sliced clearance off a Carey cross spin up and onto the roof of his own net.

With the visitors in desperate need of a foothold in the game, they were gifted a leveller 12 minutes into the second half.

Gordon caught Joel Nouble in a tangle of legs as the duo chased a long ball over the top and referee Graham Grainger pointed to the spot. A VAR check validated the official's decision and Kelly sent Mitov the wrong way with a cool penalty.

The equaliser gave Livi a spring in their step and stunned a St Johnstone team already low on confidence.

Kelly almost turned provider in the 71st minute but his curling free-kick was headed wide of the far upright by Obileye. The visitors were presented another opportunity from a set-piece with 11 minutes remaining but Nouble's glancing header was held by Mitov.

The home side's hopes of finding a late winner slipped away when Gordon was dismissed in the 83rd minute after a lengthy VAR check for catching Nouble with his studs in a challenge.

But Livi could not take advantage of their extra man as time slipped away without a winner for the visitors.

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean said: "I'm frustrated with the penalty. I think Liam is naive, he thinks he can win it - but I don't think it's a penalty.

"I've watched it back and I've spoken to the referee, and he says he's impeded him.

"Then he said he'd need to see it back, so take from that what you want. His reasoning doesn't suggest it's a penalty.

"Liam shouldn't go near him because the ball is going out the pitch. But the ref is 35 yards away looking through Sven [Sprangler], I don't know how he can give the penalty."

Livingston manager David Martindale said: "In the first half, we were really lethargic and passive, and I think

there was an overhang [from Wednesday's Viaplay Cup loss to Rangers].

"But you've also got to give Stevie and St Johnstone credit, because I think they came after us. When we got the goal, we really settled down in the game and from that point we had the impetus to go and try to get more from the game.

"The boys got a wee lift in energy levels. Our tempo increased and we put to bed Wednesday night, in terms of the mental side and the fatigue.

"If you had offered me a point before the game, after this run of fixtures, I probably would have taken it. I'm disappointed we never took three points but I would probably say a draw is the right result."

Ross County's next Scottish Premiership match is at home to Dundee on October 7 while Hearts face Edinburgh rivals Hearts on the same day.

Both games kick-off at 3pm.

Both games kick-off at 3pm.