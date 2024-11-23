St Mirren 2-1 Aberdeen: The Dons suffer first defeat after Richard Taylor's late winner

Richard Taylor headed home a late winner as Aberdeen saw their unbeaten start in the Scottish Premiership come to a crashing halt in a 2-1 defeat at St Mirren.

Having seen kick-off delayed by an hour to allow a relentless effort by the Saints staff to clear the pitch of snow, the Dons were caught cold by a ferocious start by the hosts.

Toyosi Olusanya fired Stephen Robinson's side in front in the 20th minute and their advantage could have been more at half-time.

Image: Toyosi Olusanya opened the scoring for Saints

Aberdeen were improved in the second half and Jamie McGrath drew them level five minutes after the restart.

St Mirren showed tenacity to regain their grasp on the game - and deservedly claimed victory after Taylor netted with five minutes left.

Connor McMenamin had a low strike deflected behind for a corner in the opening minutes as the hosts started brightly.

The Buddies were demonstrating all of the attacking threat, and when a fantastic run from Olusanya was only brought to a temporary halt - Scott Tanser lashed the ball inches wide of the target.

Jimmy Thelin's men had been sluggish out of the traps, however, they almost found themselves in front in the 13th minute when Ester Sokler brought out a smart stop from Ellery Balcombe.

Image: Jamie McGrath levelled the score for Aberdeen

The deadlock was broken after 20 minutes in the most simplistic of fashions.

Balcombe launched Tanser's back-pass downfield and Olusanya outmuscled the hesitant Dons centre-half pairing before coolly firing past Dimitar Mitov.

All the momentum was with the Buddies, though they appeared to have handed Aberdeen a reprieve shortly after taking the lead.

In the 26th minute, John Beaton flashed a red card at Alex Gogic after the Cypriot international flew into a challenge on Shayden Morris.

The referee wasted no time in making his decision - but following a VAR check, the punishment was reduced to a yellow.

An uncharacteristically flat first half from the Premiership title challengers was summed up by Leighton Clarkson sending an effort from distance harmlessly past the post.

Kevin Nisbet replaced Clarkson at half-time in a move to breathe some much-needed life into the visitors' attack.

The change almost had an immediate impact as they took a grip on proceedings.

Image: Taylor headed home the late winner

Jack McKenzie burst forward then blasted the ball against the legs of the Saints keeper before the leveller arrived in the 50th minute.

A powerful run from Duk saw him pick out Nisbet with a low cross who inadvertently sent his mishit shot into the path of McGrath to drill home.

Much of St Mirren's threat was coming through the tireless work of Olusanya who again did well to find room inside the box before arrowing just over, while McGrath went close with a low drive at the other end.

A gilt-edged chance came and went for McMenamin as he was denied from point-blank range by an excellent save by Mitov.

Having survived a spell of Dons pressure, Robinson's men were looking the more likely.

They got their just-rewards with seven minutes left. A pin-point delivery to the back-post from Mark O'Hara found Taylor to power Saints back in front.

Aberdeen were on borrowed time to maintain their unbeaten league record - and they almost produced an instant reply as Duk's back-heel struck the foot of the post - their final chance of a high-energy contest.