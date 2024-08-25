St Mirren 0-3 Celtic: Reo Hatate shines in Brighton-bound Matt O'Riley's absence in routine victory

Reo Hatate made up for Brighton-bound Matt O'Riley's absence with a midfield masterclass to help Celtic return to the top of the table with a 3-0 win at St Mirren.

Paulo Bernardo took O'Riley's spot in the Celtic engine room in the driving Paisley rain, but it was player-of-the-match Hatate who shone brightest. He created five chances and netted a composed second goal when his side-foot finish nestled in off the far post in the 33rd minute.

That goal added to Celtic's early advantage through Callum McGregor, whose 20-yard strike in the third minute beat Ellery Balcombe at his near post and set the tone for what was to come.

"We need goals from everywhere," manager Brendan Rodgers told Sky Sports after the game. "It's how I like my teams to operate."

Image: Hatate was awarded player of the match by Chris Sutton

Celtic are still yet to concede a goal in the Scottish Premiership this season - they did not even give away a shot on target in a dominant first half at St Mirren Park and should have been further ahead at the interval.

A half-time double change from home boss Stephen Robinson improved his side but they still failed to test Kasper Schmeichel, and instead Celtic wrapped up victory 20 minutes from time.

Canada international Alistair Johnston saves his goals for St Mirren, netting only his third Celtic goal - but his second against their hosts - with a fine finish into the top corner from substitute Nicolas Kuhn's tee-up.

The emphatic result moved the champions back two points clear at the top of the early standings - the perfect preparation for next Sunday's Old Firm game, live on Sky Sports - though Aberdeen could join them on nine points with a victory against Kilmarnock later on Sunday.

Boyd: Celtic are clicking no matter who plays

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd on Sky Sports:

"When you look at Celtic overall, they all seem to be clicking at the moment - it doesn't matter who comes in. Maeda started today, Kuhn came off the bench and got an assist as well. They're in a good place on the pitch.

"Getting that early goal, then teams need to come out and try to come back into it. Stephen Robinson will be very disappointed with how they went about it today - I don't think they had one player under 6ft in their starting line-up.

"That suggests to me they were going to try to ask questions of Celtic defensively, get the ball in the box, but they never did that.

"You've got to give Celtic a lot of credit, because any time St Mirren did try to put it in the line was very high. It was 28, 30 yards out from goal.

"Fans will want more signings, but you expect that'll come this week. It was a good 60 minutes for Idah, and Kyogo came on and did what he does."

Rodgers praises Celtic response to conditions

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers speaking to Sky Sports:

"The attitude in the conditions was very good. We started the game well, had good control. We scored three really good goals, the third one was particularly pleasing with the runs against that back-five system.

"We played their system very well, the concentration was very good in really difficult conditions. The game from St Mirren was probably to restrict us to some counter-attacks, and for them to have counters and set-pieces.

"We defended the few set-pieces we gave away very well against a big team. That tells you the team's very connected, and we had that conviction when we pressed the game."

On a potential O'Riley replacement: "We will, fingers crossed, get that sorted this week. We have options which hopefully will be close.

"But as long as we can get it into the club by next Friday, I'll be really pleased. The group's performing well, but we want to strengthen that too."

Robinson: Forwards should have tracked McGregor

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson:

"Credit to Celtic. Horrible day, they came and did the dirty bits. The players are all shouting to each other, 'pick up second balls'. That's what people don't always see about good teams, they do the simple things well.

"We didn't do that, we didn't pick up second balls, we didn't land the ball or pass it. We weren't at our best, far from it.

"We didn't carry out the game plan, that's for sure. We looked like we had two right up top when we were meant to have one dropping off on McGregor, and then he scores.

"We didn't implement our plan anywhere near what we wanted to. Plans don't matter if you don't land second balls, or do the simple things."

On half-time changes: "We asked them to be more aggressive, put more pressure on the ball. We were very passive in the first half, and obviously the goal knocks you with the worst possible start.

"We have to play better than this, simple as that."

