St Mirren 2-5 Celtic: Hyun-Jun Yang's double helps Celtic move 16 points clear at top of Scottish Premiership

Substitute Hyun-Jun Yang scored twice and provided an assist as Celtic won 5-2 at St Mirren to move 16 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

A thrilling game in Paisley saw Celtic finish strongly thanks to Yang's impact as he put them 3-2 up in the 68th minute, set up Daizen Maeda in the 88th minute and then scored the visitors' fifth in stoppage time (90+3).

The South Korean was brought on with the game in the balance at 2-2 with St Mirren threatening to take the lead.

Image: Celtic's Hyun-Jun Yang (right) celebrates giving Celtic the lead for a third time in their 5-2 win at St Mirren

The Buddies had twice equalised as Declan John's stunning free-kick cancelled out Jeffrey Schlupp's opener - his first goal for Celtic.

Arne Engels then restored Celtic's lead from the spot in first-half stoppage time before Killian Phillips deservedly levelled just three minutes into the second half.

But Yang's headers either side of a cool Maeda finish leave Brendan Rodgers' side just three wins away from clinching a fourth consecutive Scottish Premiership title.

Celtic's next league game sees them host Rangers in the Old Firm on March 16, live on Sky Sports.

Defeat for St Mirren, meanwhile, damages their hopes of a top-six finish with Stephen Robinson's team slipping to ninth and three points off sixth-placed Motherwell, who won at Rangers' in Barry Ferguson's first home game as interim manager.