    St Mirren 0-1 Dundee: Dark Blues bounce back from midweek mauling for their first away win

    Match report as Dundee pull clear of rock-bottom Ross County with a crucial three points; Max Anderson scored the only goal of the game for the Dark Blues

    Saturday 30 October 2021 17:39, UK

    Max Anderson celebrates after scoring for Dundee against St Mirren
    Image: Dundee celebrate the opener which was enough to beat St Mirren

    Dundee bounced back from their 5-0 midweek defeat against Ross County to claim a first league away win of the season at St Mirren.

    Max Anderson's 11th-minute strike proved to be the only goal of the game with the Dark Blues holding firm throughout the second half as Jim Goodwin's men chased an equaliser that never came.

    St Mirren were unchanged from the side that drew with Motherwell in midweek, with last season's top scorer Jamie McGrath still unavailable through injury.

    Dundee made three changes from the line-up thrashed by County. Out went Jordan McGhee, Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings, replaced by Luke McCowan, Cillian Sheridan and Anderson.

    The home side had the first noteworthy chance of the game, with Adam Legzdins making a strong save to keep out Marcus Fraser's header.

    A minute later and Dundee were in front. Paul McMullan touched the ball to Anderson and he side-footed a shot past Jak Alnwick into the bottom corner.

    Dundee&#39;s Cillian Sheridan was forced off with an injury during the win over St Mirren
    Image: Dundee's Cillian Sheridan was forced off with an injury during the win over St Mirren

    It could have been 2-0 shortly afterwards only for Conor McCarthy to make a goal-line block after Paul McGowan had been allowed to run in on goal.

    Saints responded with an Eamonn Brophy shot that was saved for a corner. And from the resultant Connor Ronan delivery, McCarthy headed wide at the back post.

    Scott Tanser then hit the top of the crossbar from another St Mirren corner before only a brave block from Fraser denied McMullan at the other end.

    Luke McCowan was next to try his luck, running in on goal before drilling in a low effort that was saved by Alnwick as Dundee went up the tunnel at half-time still a goal to the good.

    St Mirren threatened first in the second half but Curtis Main's volley from Tanser's cross was well wide.

    The home side thought they should have had a penalty following Ryan Sweeney's challenge on Brophy but referee John Beaton felt otherwise.

    Max Anderson (left) got his first Premiership goal to help Dundee win 1-0 in Paisley
    Image: Max Anderson (left) got his first Premiership goal to help Dundee win 1-0 in Paisley

    Dundee then lost Cillian Sheridan after he fell to the turf and needed to be carried off on a stretcher, his replacement the former St Mirren striker Danny Mullen.

    Another former Buddie, Charlie Adam, nearly caught out Alnwick with a dipping free-kick that had the goalkeeper scrambling back to tip away.

    Saints responded with a Ronan drive that lacked the power to beat Legzdins, before substitute Kristian Dennis lashed a shot into the side-netting.

    McMullan appealed hopefully for a penalty after running into Fraser but was turned away, before Tanser had one last chance that was saved as St Mirren ran out of ideas.

    What's next?

    Dundee
    Celtic

    Sunday 7th November 11:00am Kick off 12:00pm

    St Mirren travel to St Johnstone on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership; kick-off at 3pm. Dundee host Celtic on Sunday 7 November, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 12pm.

