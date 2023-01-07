St Mirren 1-1 Hearts: Robert Snodgrass' first Jambos goal salvages point as both sides extend unbeaten runs

Robert Snodgrass scored his first goal for Hearts as they recovered from a poor first-half display to secure a 1-1 draw away to St Mirren.

The Buddies deservedly led at the break through Ryan Strain's deflected free-kick, but the Jambos were much improved in the second period.

The stalemate - which meant both sides made it six games in a row unbeaten - keeps the third-placed Jambos five points ahead of St Mirren, who slipped from fifth to sixth in the Scottish Premiership ahead of next Friday's rematch between the teams at Tynecastle.

St Mirren went ahead in the fourth minute when Strain's free-kick from 20 yards took a deflection off Toby Sibbick on its way into the net after Cammy Devlin had tripped his fellow Australian Keanu Baccus.

The Buddies goalscorer's afternoon was cut short in the 17th minute, however, when he went off injured to be replaced by Ryan Flynn.

The substitute almost doubled the hosts' lead in the 32nd minute when he flashed a half-volley inches wide from the edge of the box.

Hearts had a decent chance in the 35th minute when Snodgrass swung over an inviting free-kick from the left but Kye Rowles was unable to get enough on his close-range header and it drifted wide.

St Mirren had some decent openings towards half-time but were unable to add to their lead before the break.

The Paisley men had a chance to score a second two minutes after the restart but goalkeeper Zander Clark made a fine save to keep out Curtis Main's angled strike from 15 yards.

St Mirren were made to pay for their inability to get themselves further ahead as Hearts equalised in the 49th minute, with Snodgrass' inswinging left-footed cross from the right eluding everyone in the box and bouncing into the far corner of the net for his first goal since joining the Jambos in September.

The goal galvanised the visitors and they had two good chances to go ahead around the hour mark, with Forrest blasting into the side-netting after being teed up in the box before Lawrence Shankland sent a close-range header straight at Trevor Carson.

Saints were reduced to 10 men in stoppage time following a VAR review after Marcus Fraser was deemed to have stamped on Hearts substitute Jorge Grant.

Robinson: Game should have been wrapped up by half time

Image: Stephen Robinson felt St Mirren should have taken all three points

Stephen Robinson felt St Mirren should have put Hearts to the sword while they were on top, saying: "We're disappointed not to have all three points.

"The game should have been won in the first half. We were terrific and took the game to them, pressed them really well and showed great quality at times.

"We scored one and probably should have had another two and it wouldn't have been unjustified. We started the second half well again but then started to drop off and that created spaces between the lines.

"Having said that, they had one cross into the box and one header throughout the game. We were quite happy for them to have possession and we hit them brilliantly on the break at times.

"It was just our end decision-making, as has been the case in the last couple of weeks. Overall, tactically I thought the boys were excellent. In terms of enthusiasm and energy, that is never in question.

"They got a freak goal. There's not a lot you can do about it as it sails all the way in. It happens, but if that's the only threat then that's credit to my players.

"Ultimately we come away with a point and feeling disappointed."

Neilson: First half wasn't good enough

Image: Robbie Neilson was underwhelmed with Hearts' result and first-half performance

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson was underwhelmed with the result but pleased with the improvement his team showed in the second half, saying: "I don't think we're ever happy with a point. We wanted to take three points.

"The first-half performance wasn't the levels we want to get to. The second half was miles better. Sometimes you have to take the point and get up the road."

It is a double header for St Mirren and Hearts as they meet again in the Scottish Premiership in their next match on Friday - kick-off 7.45pm.