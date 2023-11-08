St Mirren vs Hibernian. Scottish Premiership.
The SMiSA Stadium.
Goal! St. Mirren 1, Hibernian 2. Joe Newell (Hibernian) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Scott Tanser (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Élie Youan (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joe Newell.
Goal! St. Mirren 1, Hibernian 1. Mark O'Hara (St. Mirren) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Marcus Fraser (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Greg Kiltie (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mark O'Hara.
Attempt missed. Greg Kiltie (St. Mirren) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mikael Mandron.
Attempt missed. Caolan Boyd-Munce (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Mikael Mandron (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Scott Tanser with a cross.
Attempt missed. Élie Youan (Hibernian) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Campbell.
Attempt blocked. Rory Whittaker (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Élie Youan (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Campbell.
Attempt blocked. Élie Youan (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jair Tavares.
Attempt missed. Scott Tanser (St. Mirren) header from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Strain with a cross following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Mark O'Hara (St. Mirren) header from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Dylan Vente (Hibernian) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jair Tavares.
Attempt blocked. Mark O'Hara (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor McMenamin.
Attempt blocked. Élie Youan (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Newell.
Attempt missed. Richard Taylor (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Caolan Boyd-Munce with a cross following a set piece situation.
Goal! St. Mirren 0, Hibernian 1. Josh Campbell (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dylan Vente.
Attempt missed. Scott Tanser (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.