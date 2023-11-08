 Skip to content
St Mirren vs Hibernian. Scottish Premiership.

The SMiSA Stadium.

St Mirren 1

  • M O'Hara (53rd minute pen)

Hibernian 2

  • J Campbell (12th minute)
  • J Newell (69th minute)

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Dylan Levitt (Hibernian).
free_kick_won icon

Conor McMenamin (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
goal icon

Goal! St. Mirren 1, Hibernian 2. Joe Newell (Hibernian) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Scott Tanser (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
substitution icon

Substitution, Hibernian. Lewis Miller replaces Rory Whittaker.
corner icon

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Jordan Obita.
free_kick_won icon

Joe Newell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Keanu Baccus (St. Mirren).
substitution icon

Substitution, St. Mirren. Keanu Baccus replaces Caolan Boyd-Munce.
substitution icon

Substitution, St. Mirren. Toyosi Olusanya replaces Mikael Mandron.
offside icon

Offside, Hibernian. Jair Tavares tries a through ball, but Rocky Bushiri is caught offside.
yellow_card icon

Richard Taylor (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
free_kick_won icon

Joe Newell (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Richard Taylor (St. Mirren).
corner icon

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Zach Hemming.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Élie Youan (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joe Newell.
free_kick_won icon

Jair Tavares (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Marcus Fraser (St. Mirren).
penalty_goal icon

Goal! St. Mirren 1, Hibernian 1. Mark O'Hara (St. Mirren) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
yellow_card icon

Jordan Obita (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
penalty_lost icon

Penalty conceded by Jordan Obita (Hibernian) after a foul in the penalty area.
penalty_won icon

Penalty St. Mirren. Richard Taylor draws a foul in the penalty area.
corner icon

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Rory Whittaker.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Marcus Fraser (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Second Half begins St. Mirren 0, Hibernian 1.
first_half_end icon

First Half ends, St. Mirren 0, Hibernian 1.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Greg Kiltie (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mark O'Hara.
free_kick_won icon

Élie Youan (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Scott Tanser (St. Mirren).
miss icon

Attempt missed. Greg Kiltie (St. Mirren) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mikael Mandron.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Caolan Boyd-Munce (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Mikael Mandron (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Scott Tanser with a cross.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Élie Youan (Hibernian) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Campbell.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Rory Whittaker (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Élie Youan (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Campbell.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Élie Youan (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jair Tavares.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Scott Tanser (St. Mirren) header from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Strain with a cross following a set piece situation.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).
free_kick_won icon

Conor McMenamin (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.
end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian).
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Mark O'Hara (St. Mirren) header from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).
free_kick_won icon

Mark O'Hara (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Dylan Vente (Hibernian) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jair Tavares.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Mark O'Hara (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor McMenamin.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Élie Youan (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Newell.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Richard Taylor (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Caolan Boyd-Munce with a cross following a set piece situation.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Rory Whittaker (Hibernian).
free_kick_won icon

Scott Tanser (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.
goal icon

Goal! St. Mirren 0, Hibernian 1. Josh Campbell (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dylan Vente.
free_kick_won icon

David Marshall (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Alex Gogic (St. Mirren).
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Will Fish (Hibernian).
free_kick_won icon

Mikael Mandron (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Scott Tanser (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
free_kick_won icon

Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Mikael Mandron (St. Mirren).

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.