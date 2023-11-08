St Mirren 2-2 Hibernian: Lewis Jamieson denies Hibs with stoppage-time equaliser

Lewis Jamieson's stoppage-time strike earned St Mirren a battling 2-2 draw at home to Hibernian in the cinch Premiership.

Joe Newell's second-half goal looked to have earned Hibs a first win in seven games after Josh Campbell's opener had been cancelled out by a Mark O'Hara penalty.

Jamieson, though, grabbed his first goal for Saints, who remain in third but have now won just one of their last six games.

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson made just one change from the team beaten by Celtic a week earlier, with Mikael Mandron coming in for Toyosi Olusanya.

Hibs were looking to bounce back from the disappointment of their Viaplay Cup semi-final loss to Aberdeen and made two changes to their line-up.

Martin Boyle and Lewis Miller both dropped to the bench, their places taken by Rory Whittaker and Campbell, the former making his first league start at the age of 17.

The home side had the first chance when Scott Tanser shot well wide from just outside the box but it was Hibs who moved in front after 12 minutes.

Alex Gogic misjudged Jordan Obita's ball forward and allowed it to run under his foot. Dylan Vente took advantage to play in Campbell who finished well.

St Mirren rallied from the setback but it was Hibs who looked more likely to score again.

Richard Taylor did well to block an Elie Youan goalbound effort before Vente tried his luck from a tight angle, his shot only narrowly off target.

Saints responded with a hopeful O'Hara long-range header that was easily held by David Marshall, before Youan was twice denied at the other end, the second by a smart Zach Hemming save. The winger then thrashed a shot wide of the far post when he ought to have hit the target.

At the other end, Caolan Boyd-Munce tried his luck from distance but failed to hit the target to leave Saints trailing at the break.

They started the second half again on top and Marcus Fraser's volley went just wide.

Hibs nearly doubled their lead after another Gogic mistake. The defender was weak with a back pass allowing Campbell to nip in but Hemming did brilliantly to save the forward's shot.

That save became even more significant when St Mirren were awarded a penalty after a VAR intervention. Obita fouled Taylor at a corner and, after referee Steven McLean confirmed the decision, O'Hara stroked home the spot-kick.

Hibs responded with a Youan strike that Hemming did well to tip around the post before forging back in front after 69 minutes.

Youan spun away from Taylor to send Vente clear and the Dutchman's cross was finished at the back post by Newell.

That looked like being the winner until Jamieson's finish from close range earned his team a point.

St Mirren's next Scottish Premiership match away to Dundee on Saturday while Hibernian host Kilmarnock.

Both games kick-off at 3pm.