St Mirren vs Kilmarnock preview: Saints aim to extend unbeaten run

St Mirren have taken five points from their last three matches

St Mirren will be looking to continue their recent revival when they face Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership on Monday, live on Sky Sports.

Saints have boosted their survival hopes with two draws and a win from their last three matches.

They remain bottom of the table but are one point behind second-from-bottom Dundee and four behind 10th-placed Hamilton.

Manager Oran Kearney says the team have been lifted by their win over Livingston in their last match.

"If we hadn't won then I'm not sure we would have the added value from the previous two draws. It was great to get that result and to give everyone a lift.

"I'm not sure there is a good time to play them [Kilmarnock]. From the research I've done on them, they've been one of the most consistent teams in Scotland over the past 18 months.

"What's crystal clear from our point of view is that we need to be absolutely on it if we're going to get something from the game. They beat us 2-1 earlier in the season where we had a cracking first half and they fought back with a cracking second half to win the game.

"What I want is a complete performance where we do the business for 90 minutes."

Kilmarnock are fourth in the table and will close the gap to third-placed Aberdeen to one point if they win.

However, Steve Clarke's side are on an eight-match winless run in all competitions.

