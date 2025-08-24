St Mirren 1-1 Rangers: Findlay Curtis salvages draw for visitors as pressure mounts on Russell Martin

The pressure on Russell Martin intensified as his Rangers side salvaged a 1-1 draw with St Mirren to continue their poor start to the Scottish Premiership season.

Rangers were looking to bounce back after the midweek Champions League defeat to Club Brugge and secure their first win of the league campaign, but the visitors struggled to impose themselves on the stubborn Buddies.

Martin’s men - labelled "powder-puff, slow and with zero energy" by Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd at half-time - were flustered by the intensity and physicality on display from the hosts, an approach which eventually led to Jonah Ayunga finishing a fabulous counter-attack to give St Mirren the lead.

St Mirren striker Jonah Ayunga gives the hosts the lead against Rangers.

Rangers had chances to level, as Lyall Cameron fired over from close range before Shamal George pulled off a miraculous save to keep out Thelo Aasgaard in the first half.

Thelo Aasgaard was convinced he had equalised for Rangers before Shamal George showed remarkable agility to claw the ball off the goal line.

Martin switched to an untested back three for the second period, which finally paid dividends with less than 15 minutes to play, as substitute Findlay Curtis equalised minutes after his introduction. They continued to push frantically for a winner, but were unable to break down the hosts as the two sides settled for a point apiece.

Findlay Curtis equalises for Rangers just moments after coming off the bench.

The draw means that it is the first time since 1989 that Rangers have gone three games without a win to start the league season, and the away fans serenaded Martin and his players with boos at the full-time whistle. Attention will turn to the second leg of their Champions League qualifier with Club Brugge and the first Old Firm clash of the season against Celtic next Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

