St Mirren 2-0 Ross County: Jonah Ayunga rounds off scoring as St Mirren return to winning ways

St Mirren ended a run of three successive losses to defeat Ross County 2-0 and move back into third place in the Scottish Premiership table.

An own goal from County's Ryan Leak broke the deadlock early in the second half before Jonah Ayunga added a second five minutes later.

The visitors, who lost for the first time since Derek Adams' return as manager, rarely threatened, a late header from Alex Samuel that was saved the closest they came to scoring.

How St Mirren got back on track

St Mirren made three changes from the side beaten by St Johnstone. Out went Ryan Flynn, Charles Dunne and Lewis Jamieson, replaced by Richard Taylor, Stav Nahmani and Thierry Small.

County made just one enforced change from their 3-0 midweek win over Motherwell, Dylan Smith in for the suspended Will Nightingale.

It was the home team who had the first real chance, Ayunga creating room for a shot that Ross Laidlaw did well to save at the expense of a corner.

At the other end, Small was fortunate to see his clearance strike team-mate Mark O'Hara and drift only narrowly wide. From the resulting James Brown corner, Jordan White headed off target from a promising position.

St Mirren ought to have gone in front after 24 minutes.

Greg Kiltie fed Nahmani down the left wing then met the Israeli's return ball, only to strike the bar with his effort.

Nahmani then dribbled through on goal but saw his near-post shot blocked by Laidlaw for another Saints corner that came to nothing.

The goalkeeper was a key performer for County and made another smart save to keep out Ayunga's low driven effort before the break.

Saints started the second half still on top and made the breakthrough after 51 minutes.

The home side celebrated, believing Leak had inadvertently knocked the ball over his own line, only for referee Calum Scott to initially wave play on.

After a few seconds, VAR intervened and play was stopped before the goal was confirmed.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

St Mirren messed up a great chance to double their lead when Nahmani's shot was blocked by Jack Baldwin but did get their second goal after 56 minutes.

Ayunga was the scorer this time, firing an effort low beyond Laidlaw, who perhaps ought to have done better to keep it out.

County made changes to try to get back in the contest and only a brilliant save from Zach Hemming kept out a header from substitute Alex Samuel.

What the managers said...

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson said: "I'm delighted for Jonah.

"When you're out injured it's a lonely place, so a special mention for Jonah and (physio) Gerry Docherty and Gary McCall, the strength and conditioning coach, who have spent hours getting him to this level.

"It's testament to how hard Jonah has worked and he's got his just reward."

Ross County manager Derek Adams said: "The first goal was always going to be pivotal in this game. St Mirren got it, as quite rightly the VAR ruled it over the line.

"We didn't play as well as we have done in previous weeks. Coming away from home, it's a venue which Ross County haven't done well at over the years.

"I was a bit disappointed in the way we didn't take the game to them. When we were 2-0 down we were still trying to pass it, forgetting the object of the game is to score goals.

"That was a wee bit disappointing. But we didn't play as well as we can do or have done. We didn't deserve to win the game."

St Mirren's next Scottish Premiership is at home to Motherwell on December 16, Ross County host Dundee on the same day.

Both games kick off at 3pm.