Stockport 5-3 Bolton Wanderers (AET): National League hosts stage comeback to reach FA Cup second round

Stockport produced an incredible fightback as they stunned League One Bolton 5-3 after extra-time in the FA Cup.
Dave Challinor's National League side came back from 3-1 down to seal a second-round trip to Rotherham, although a late pitch invasion could well see Stockport in trouble with the Football Association.
The majority of County's biggest crowd in over a decade were stunned by a blistering start from Bolton.
After 70 seconds, Elias Kachunga went on a superb solo run before firing home from 25 yards via a deflection off home defender Mark Kitching.
The lead was then doubled when Ash Palmer could only turn Josh Sheehan's driven cross into his own net.
Trending
- Transfer Centre latest: Coutinho snubs Toon? Henderson to leave?
- The set-piece 'genius' transforming Arsenal
- Mercedes' bid for Verstappen review set for Thursday
- Antonio returns early after West Ham co-owner charters private jet
- Chinese claim Peng Shuai is not missing | WTA sceptical
- 2022 World Cup play-offs: All you need to know
- Hales denies Rafiq claims on 'Kevin' dog name
- How Trent's Liverpool role has evolved
- Rangers close to agreeing Van Bronckhorst deal
- Brundle: On Hamilton fightback and Max's 'on the limit' defence
The hosts halved the deficit in the 24th minute as Paddy Madden slotted home a penalty after Lloyd Isgrove had tripped Ryan Rydel.
However, another defensive calamity saw Amadou Bakayoko tap into an empty net to make it 3-1 after Kitching attempted to head back to goalkeeper Ethan Ross.
The scenes when this went in 😍 pic.twitter.com/rhJ3M1auuJ— Stockport County (@StockportCounty) November 17, 2021
A breathless clash then saw Scott Quigley head home Rydel's cross to make it 3-2 just before half-time.
Stockport bossed the third quarter of the game, with Quigley lashing narrowly over the top.
However, they did not level until the 86th minute when Palmer powered home a header from Rydel's corner.
Quigley dramatically made it 4-3 to Stockport in the first half of extra-time when he expertly hooked home, before substitute Ollie Crankshaw's last-gasp breakaway fifth sealed a memorable victory.