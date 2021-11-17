Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Stockport County 5

  • P Madden (24th minute pen)
  • S Quigley (45th minute, 95th minute)
  • A Palmer (85th minute)
  • O Crankshaw (119th minute)

Bolton Wanderers 3

  • E Kachunga (2nd minute)
  • A Palmer (6th minute own goal)
  • A Bakayoko (28th minute)

Stockport 5-3 Bolton Wanderers (AET): National League hosts stage comeback to reach FA Cup second round

League One Bolton are dumped out of the FA Cup in the first round by National League Stockport; Scott Quigley and Ollie Crankshaw seal win in extra-time but pitch invasion could well see County in trouble with Football Association

Wednesday 17 November 2021 23:02, UK

Stockport County&#39;s Scott Quigley celebrates scoring
Image: Stockport County's Scott Quigley celebrates scoring

Stockport produced an incredible fightback as they stunned League One Bolton 5-3 after extra-time in the FA Cup.

Dave Challinor's National League side came back from 3-1 down to seal a second-round trip to Rotherham, although a late pitch invasion could well see Stockport in trouble with the Football Association.

The majority of County's biggest crowd in over a decade were stunned by a blistering start from Bolton.

After 70 seconds, Elias Kachunga went on a superb solo run before firing home from 25 yards via a deflection off home defender Mark Kitching.

Ashley Palmer celebrates after forcing extra time
Image: Ashley Palmer celebrates after forcing extra-time

The lead was then doubled when Ash Palmer could only turn Josh Sheehan's driven cross into his own net.

The hosts halved the deficit in the 24th minute as Paddy Madden slotted home a penalty after Lloyd Isgrove had tripped Ryan Rydel.

However, another defensive calamity saw Amadou Bakayoko tap into an empty net to make it 3-1 after Kitching attempted to head back to goalkeeper Ethan Ross.

A breathless clash then saw Scott Quigley head home Rydel's cross to make it 3-2 just before half-time.

Stockport bossed the third quarter of the game, with Quigley lashing narrowly over the top.

However, they did not level until the 86th minute when Palmer powered home a header from Rydel's corner.

Quigley dramatically made it 4-3 to Stockport in the first half of extra-time when he expertly hooked home, before substitute Ollie Crankshaw's last-gasp breakaway fifth sealed a memorable victory.

