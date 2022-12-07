 Skip to content
Stockport County vs Charlton Athletic. The FA Cup Second Round.

Edgeley ParkAttendance6,242.

Stockport County 3

  • W Collar (25th minute, 73rd minute, 81st minute pen)

Charlton Athletic 1

  • A Wright (7th minute own goal)

Stockport 3-1 Charlton: County set up FA Cup third-round tie with Walsall after upsetting League One Addicks

Stockport beat Charlton 3-1 to set up FA Cup third-round clash with Walsall thanks to hat-trick from Will Collar; Akil Wright own goal gives Addicks early lead before their League Two hosts' comeback

Wednesday 7 December 2022 22:37, UK

Will Collar netted a hat-trick to see Stockport into the third round of the FA Cup
Image: Will Collar netted a hat-trick to see Stockport into the third round of the FA Cup

A hat-trick from Will Collar earned League Two Stockport a deserved 3-1 FA Cup second-round replay victory against managerless Charlton.

The League One Addicks, who sacked boss Ben Garner on Monday, were well beaten in the end as County came from behind to book a home third-round tie against fellow fourth-tier side Walsall.

An unfortunate own goal handed Charlton a seventh-minute lead. Stockport goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe punched Charlie Kirk's corner against Akil Wright and the ball rebounded off the defender before trickling into the net.

Richard Chin almost made it 2-0 but County levelled in the 25th minute when midfielder Collar mopped up a rebound after Ryan Rydel's strike had thumped a post.

Collar then shot straight at goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray from a great position inside the Charlton box as the teams went in level at the break.

Minutes after the restart Rydel struck a post again, this time from a superb curling free-kick.

Stockport went ahead with 17 minutes left when Collar drove home from 12 yards following a neat knockdown from Kyle Wootton.

Collar then completed his treble from the spot with nine minutes left after substitute Oliver Crankshaw was tripped by George Dobson.

